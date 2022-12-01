Jeep's First Full-Electric SUV, the Avenger, Is Finally Available to Order

Back in mid-October, Jeep unveiled the new Avenger at the Paris Motor Show and opened up pre-orders. With more than 10,000 eager customers having signed up on that list already, customers can now order the new electric SUV at Jeep’s showrooms throughout Europe, with added online availability for Italy, France, Germany, Spain, and Belgium.
The Jeep Avenger 1st Edition starts at €39,500 (around $41k and some change), available in monthly payments of €249 (around $260). Besides the electric variant combining a 400-volt electric motor with a 54 kWh battery, customers from Italy and Spain can also opt for a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine with 100 horsepower instead.
There’s also the “Freedom to Choose” launch offer – exclusive for the electric version – related to charging options. Buyers can choose between either a free or top-of-the-range Wallbox for home use,or can pick up an RFID card with €400 (about $415) worth of charging credit, which can be used for charging at any of the over 300,000 stations across Europe.
As for driving range, the Avenger 1st Edition offers up to 400 km WLTP and up to 550 km in city driving.
With its modern interpretation, the new Jeep SUV marks the brand’s first step toward electrifying its entire fleet of vehicles in an attempt to minimize the impact on the environment and bring its vision of sustainable mobility to life. Part of that vision is Jeep becoming the world’s leading electrified SUV brand and introducing four all-electric vehicles in Europe by mid-decade.
For now, orders for the Jeep Avenger are open in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, and Poland. If everything goes to plan, the brand is expecting to deliver the first Avenger batch sometime in Q2 next year.
But until then, the Avenger will make an appearance at the Car of the Year award ceremony in Brussels next month.
