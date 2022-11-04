Alfa Romeo May Build a Supercar and We'll Only Be Sure About It In March 2023

Ask any “alfista” which is its favorite Alfa Romeo, and you may get a different answer from every single one. Some will tell you about the 1952 Disco Volante, others about the gorgeous 6C 2500, and so forth. If you ask us which Alfa Romeo came closest to being a supercar, we’d suggest the Tipo 33 Stradale as a safe bet. The Italian brand may soon present a different answer with a modern supercar.
Jean-Philippe Imparato told Autocar that the brand is working on a bespoke vehicle that might be sold in limited numbers. By bespoke, the Alfa Romeo CEO means it will not be based on any car from Stellantis: Alfa Romeo will design it from the ground up. According to Imparato, it would be cool to stamp Alfa Romeo on a chassis once again. The last time that happened was in 1969, with the Spider.
The Italian brand CEO told Autocar alfisti are asking for something special and that he hopes to give them an answer by March 2023. That is so specific that it must be more certain than Imparato wants us to believe. The CEO said that the company is still working on something that is not done yet.
Alfa Romeo could make it a celebration of its heritage – like a swan song for its musical engines – or a high-profile introduction to its electric future. Being limited, the car will certainly also cost a lot, especially considering it will have a chassis developed exclusively for it. Just rest assured that the name Alfa Romeo will be stamped on carbon fiber, not on steel.
Imparato also said that Alfa Romeo will have a smaller SUV than the Tonale in 2024 and a larger one in 2026. The former should be Alfa Romeo’s version of the Jeep Avenger. Autocar mentions an all-electric Alfa Romeo model, but the Avenger will also have at least one derivative with a combustion engine. That may also be the case with the future Alfa Romeo B-segment SUV. The larger SUV will be a replacement for the Stelvio, also with an all-electric derivative.
