Alfa Romeo Stelvio Goes Under the Rendering Knife and It's Sexier Than Ever

Developed in the FCA era, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is an aging product. It originally entered production in 2016 and was facelifted four years later.
Now, it appears that the Italian company is planning to give it a second mid-cycle refresh, which should keep it on the competitive side of the premium compact segment for crossovers for a few more years, until its successor launches, probably with an electric powertrain.
One thing that’s bound to change when the second facelift of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio debuts is the face. The headlamps will become slimmer and will have different graphics, kind of similar to kelsonik’s digital illustration. Besides the front clusters, which have a 159-ish flair to them, the model has a tweaked bumper, rides lower, and sits on bigger wheels.
The logos on the front fenders, and beefier brakes with red calipers visible from behind the alloys, as well as other things, tell us that this isn’t your run-of-the-mill Stelvio, but the range-topping Quadrifoglio. It gets the Active Torque Vectoring, Active Suspension, DNA Pro selector with Race mode, and can be decked out with the optional Akrapovic titanium exhaust system, and several other gizmos. Everything is sprinkled with the sporty upgrades inside and out, and a generous host of safety gear.
As for the icing on the cake when it comes to the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, as well as the Giulia Quadrifoglio obviously, it is the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6. The engine produces an identical 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque in both models, working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission to deliver the thrust to the all-wheel drive system. The premium compact crossover, which guns for the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and BMW X3 M, needs less than 4 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and it will eventually run out of breath at 285 kph (177 mph).
