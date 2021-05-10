Alfa Romeo TZ4 Unofficial Concept Is Pure Italian Art

There's this notion that cars can't be art because they serve a purpose. But a statue is often also a column and a painting can be a ceiling, so this Alfa Romeo TZ4 could still be called art.
Heck, it's not even a real car, but it is a good modern interpretation of what Italian cars are all about. Ferrari is the most "Italian" car brand, virtually synonymous with red, expensive race cars for the road. But there used to be a time when Alfa did that job.
Nowadays, Alfa Romeo just makes a couple of normal vehicles. Don't get us wrong, the Giulia sedan is very cool, but it's nowhere near as flamboyant as what they built in the past. We're talking about exotics so exciting it creates headlines whenever one hits the auction block.
During the 1960s, the Italian brand created a series of TZ models in collaboration with Zagato. They were stunning, with proportions you don't see today. But designer Samir Sadikhov decided to do something about this and put together the TZ4 you see before your eyes.
The long nose immediately catches your attention. It's very reminiscent of Ferrari, both old and new. The shape is like the 250 GTO, one of the most expensive pieces of metal on the planet. Meanwhile, the bright neon color screams "Monza SP1/SP2."
But the back is just as good, with a chopped race car look, similar to a Shelby Daytona, but with an Italian flavor. And all that suggests that if Alfa finds a way to build this unofficial concept, it could be worth a lot of money.
Such a car does exist, the Zagato TZ3 Stradale, which is an Alfa-shaped Dodge Viper, powered by the 640 horsepower V10 engine. Along similar lines, the Italians produced the Alfa 8C, based on Maserati tech. What we're trying to say is that it can be done, and the brand will become more popular with the big-money crowd over at Pebble Beach. Samir Sadikhov is not some guy making random renderings. He worked with Genesis making real concours-level concept and more recently designed the Rezvani Tank.
