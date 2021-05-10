5 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Has Been Sitting for 56 Years, Needs Total Restoration

2 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Stored Inside for Over 30 Years Needs Total Restoration

More on this:

1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Had the Same Owner for 38 Years, Needs Some TLC

When it comes to Tri-Five Chevys, it's the two-door Bel Airs and the Nomad stations wagons that get all the attention. Four-door sedans are often overlooked, and that's a big shame because they look just as stylish as their two-door counterparts while offering a bit more passenger room and easier access to the rear seats. This two-tone four-door from 1956 is the perfect proof that Bel Air sedans are just as cool. 14 photos



The 1956



The good news is that there's no rust to worry about except for a few minor signs on the edge of the trunk lid, which means the car has been taken care of and stored in a garage. The cream color that covers the upper body trickles into the cabin, where it's paired to black surfaces on the seats and the door panels. A wonderfully classy combo, if you ask me. There are no tears, cranks, or holes to repair. While the original heater still works, the radio doesn't.



Opening the front hood reveals a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) small-block V8. In 1956, this was the largest V8 available, and it was rated at 162 horsepower. However, this



While things look great under the hood, the Bel Air needs some work underneath as the still functional suspension is quite old, while the steering exhibits some play. The tires may need to be replaced too.



Needless to say, this Bel Air needs some TLC, but it's a perfectly functional classic that you can drive around without throwing a lot of money at it. At first glance, it only needs minor repairs and some proper polishing to become a classic car meeting star.



The Bel Air is auctioned off on Tri-Five Chevrolets were offered with vivid color palettes that included candy-like hues such as Nassau Blue, Dusk Plum, and Twilight Turquoise. But it's the two-tone paint jobs that made the Bel Air look stunning, and this Calypso Cream over Grecian Gold combo is one of them.The 1956 Bel Air shown here has 23,688 miles (38,122 km) on the odometer, which is a low-mileage reading for a 65-year-old car. It's been with the same family for 38 years, and it has been repainted sometime in early 1980s. Luckily, it was resprayed in its original factory color. The paint looks a bit dull in some places, but that's not surprising, given the coating was applied some 40 years ago.The good news is that there's no rust to worry about except for a few minor signs on the edge of the trunk lid, which means the car has been taken care of and stored in a garage. The cream color that covers the upper body trickles into the cabin, where it's paired to black surfaces on the seats and the door panels. A wonderfully classy combo, if you ask me. There are no tears, cranks, or holes to repair. While the original heater still works, the radio doesn't.Opening the front hood reveals a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) small-block V8. In 1956, this was the largest V8 available, and it was rated at 162 horsepower. However, this Bel Air is fitted with the Power Pack option, which added a four-barrel carburetor and a modified exhaust, increasing output to 180 horses. The V8 mates to a three-speed manual that shifts smoothly. The car features a new gas tank, and the carburetor has been rebuilt for the sale.While things look great under the hood, the Bel Air needs some work underneath as the still functional suspension is quite old, while the steering exhibits some play. The tires may need to be replaced too.Needless to say, this Bel Air needs some TLC, but it's a perfectly functional classic that you can drive around without throwing a lot of money at it. At first glance, it only needs minor repairs and some proper polishing to become a classic car meeting star.The Bel Air is auctioned off on Hemmings and bidding is currently at $11,000. That's a bargain compared to what these cars go for, but the auction ends on May 20, so there's plenty of time for the price to go high.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.