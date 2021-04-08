2021 Buick Envision: When Complexity Kicks in to Simplify Your Life

It is always possible to ask for more, but it won’t be easy to do so after having a comprehensive look at a modern, well equipped SUV. Take the 2021 Buick Envision, for instance. Its concept integrates seamlessly a wide range of solutions dedicated to the comfort, safety and efficiency of your trips.
Just a couple of decades ago, they used to call SUVs “multi purpose vehicles”. Not nice looking, not comfy, not easy to handle, just “multi purpose!" Got the idea? They were seen as a kind of survival tool fit to solve whatever may come your way – including extreme situations, not something like a natural part of your everyday life in a modern more or less urban context.
Undeniably, the 2021 Buick Envision is an SUV and it could also be called a “multi purpose vehicle” according to the 2021 way of life. It’s good looking, comfortable, well equipped and easy to handle. Look how far we’ve come!Approach
The first generation of the Buick Envision had its premiere in 2014 in China, and America saw it for the first time at the 2016 North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Does that sound a bit weird? We believe things went this way because America was still seeing SUVs in a conservative way, while this kind of vehicle was going through an extensive transformation in Asia and in Europe.
No matter the trim level, the interior has a premium aspect thanks to the advanced design and a nice fit and finish. The cockpit’s layout is driver-oriented and the shape of the airvents is perfectly integrated in the complex, yet fluidly-shaped ensemble of the dashboard. On the center console is situated Buick's first available 10.2-inch-diagonal touchscreen infotainment system, offering a wide range of applications. Wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available.
Advanced detail: there is no transmission lever. Conservative detail: the instruments cluster features analogue dials. We would say the functional concept of the cockpit is modern, but without getting the user puzzled by any gratuitously fancy sci-fi-like devices. Good point! In fact, sitting behind the wheel, you might feel a bit like an airliner captain.
biggest kind of SUV (length 182.50 in/4635 mm, width 74.10 in/1882 mm), there is no risk of claustrophobic sensation inside of it as long as no more than four people are getting in. No complaint expected regarding the trunk volume. Envision has 52.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first-row seats and 25.2 cubic feet behind the second-row seats.
The 2021 Buick Envision may be configured according to three trim levels: Preferred, Essence and Avenir. Each of them incorporates specific design features. The Preferred and Essence trims may be embellished with the Sport Touring package that embodies a sporty appearance (darkened exterior accents and 20-inch wheels having a dark finish), while Avenir is all about a premium perception.Thrust
As expected from a contemporary advanced family vehicle, the engine is transversely mounted in front. It is a 4-cylinder 2.0L Turbo Ecotec able to develop 228 hp at 5000 rpm. Thanks to a very good torque characteristic (258 lb-ft/350 Nm available from 1500 up to 4000 rpm) an effortless response at the push of the pedal is expected.
AWD, Sport and Off Road. The 9-speed automatic transmission is standard for all the versions of the Envision.Price tag
The base price for a Buick Envision Preferred is $ 34,795. This amount includes the QuietTuning technology with Active Noise Cancellation and the Driver Confidence Plus Package. Precisely, this package is something representative for an automobile of the year 2021. It includes a consistent bunch of driving assistance functions: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam auto high beam assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking.
The all-wheel-drive, keyless start, 8 inches multimedia touchscreen, 6-speaker audio system, LED headlamps, 18 inches aluminum wheels with all-season tires and StabiliTrak electronic stability control are also included in this case. Not bad for a SUV that doesn’t go over the threshold of $35,000.
The refined ambiance and features of the Avenir trim come with a correspondingly high price tag: $43,395. We are talking about a pronounced luxury touch here (adaptive suspension is also on the list) and a lot of assistance devices. So many, that the car becomes a technological showcase rather than a practical thing.
For a pleasant family life, we would stick to a carefully configured Envision Preferred. The price we mentioned earlier could be diminished by dropping the AWD, which will result in the figure of $32,590 and a discretely lower consumption. Incidentally, while driving beyond the tarmac limits, somewhere, this may prove not to be a good idea.Instead
Other modern SUVs in this segment to be also considered: Acura RDX, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, BMW X3, Audi Q5 (the Q3 would be the logic choice, yet it is a bit too small), Chevrolet Blazer (a bit bigger), Infiniti QX50, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus NX, Mercedes GLB, Porsche Macan, Range Rover Velar, Toyota RAV4, VW Tiguan, Volvo XC60. Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Jeep Compass are a bit smaller.
Some of those competitors offer larger engine ranges but it won’t be easy to find a better blend of wellbeing, style and rich equipment than Buick’s. Also, the European imports are significantly more expensive.
Undeniably, the 2021 Buick Envision is an SUV and it could also be called a “multi purpose vehicle” according to the 2021 way of life. It’s good looking, comfortable, well equipped and easy to handle. Look how far we’ve come!Approach
The first generation of the Buick Envision had its premiere in 2014 in China, and America saw it for the first time at the 2016 North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. Does that sound a bit weird? We believe things went this way because America was still seeing SUVs in a conservative way, while this kind of vehicle was going through an extensive transformation in Asia and in Europe.
No matter the trim level, the interior has a premium aspect thanks to the advanced design and a nice fit and finish. The cockpit’s layout is driver-oriented and the shape of the airvents is perfectly integrated in the complex, yet fluidly-shaped ensemble of the dashboard. On the center console is situated Buick's first available 10.2-inch-diagonal touchscreen infotainment system, offering a wide range of applications. Wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available.
Advanced detail: there is no transmission lever. Conservative detail: the instruments cluster features analogue dials. We would say the functional concept of the cockpit is modern, but without getting the user puzzled by any gratuitously fancy sci-fi-like devices. Good point! In fact, sitting behind the wheel, you might feel a bit like an airliner captain.
biggest kind of SUV (length 182.50 in/4635 mm, width 74.10 in/1882 mm), there is no risk of claustrophobic sensation inside of it as long as no more than four people are getting in. No complaint expected regarding the trunk volume. Envision has 52.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the first-row seats and 25.2 cubic feet behind the second-row seats.
The 2021 Buick Envision may be configured according to three trim levels: Preferred, Essence and Avenir. Each of them incorporates specific design features. The Preferred and Essence trims may be embellished with the Sport Touring package that embodies a sporty appearance (darkened exterior accents and 20-inch wheels having a dark finish), while Avenir is all about a premium perception.Thrust
As expected from a contemporary advanced family vehicle, the engine is transversely mounted in front. It is a 4-cylinder 2.0L Turbo Ecotec able to develop 228 hp at 5000 rpm. Thanks to a very good torque characteristic (258 lb-ft/350 Nm available from 1500 up to 4000 rpm) an effortless response at the push of the pedal is expected.
AWD, Sport and Off Road. The 9-speed automatic transmission is standard for all the versions of the Envision.Price tag
The base price for a Buick Envision Preferred is $ 34,795. This amount includes the QuietTuning technology with Active Noise Cancellation and the Driver Confidence Plus Package. Precisely, this package is something representative for an automobile of the year 2021. It includes a consistent bunch of driving assistance functions: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam auto high beam assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Park Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking.
The all-wheel-drive, keyless start, 8 inches multimedia touchscreen, 6-speaker audio system, LED headlamps, 18 inches aluminum wheels with all-season tires and StabiliTrak electronic stability control are also included in this case. Not bad for a SUV that doesn’t go over the threshold of $35,000.
The refined ambiance and features of the Avenir trim come with a correspondingly high price tag: $43,395. We are talking about a pronounced luxury touch here (adaptive suspension is also on the list) and a lot of assistance devices. So many, that the car becomes a technological showcase rather than a practical thing.
For a pleasant family life, we would stick to a carefully configured Envision Preferred. The price we mentioned earlier could be diminished by dropping the AWD, which will result in the figure of $32,590 and a discretely lower consumption. Incidentally, while driving beyond the tarmac limits, somewhere, this may prove not to be a good idea.Instead
Other modern SUVs in this segment to be also considered: Acura RDX, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, BMW X3, Audi Q5 (the Q3 would be the logic choice, yet it is a bit too small), Chevrolet Blazer (a bit bigger), Infiniti QX50, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Lexus NX, Mercedes GLB, Porsche Macan, Range Rover Velar, Toyota RAV4, VW Tiguan, Volvo XC60. Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage and Jeep Compass are a bit smaller.
Some of those competitors offer larger engine ranges but it won’t be easy to find a better blend of wellbeing, style and rich equipment than Buick’s. Also, the European imports are significantly more expensive.