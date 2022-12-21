Next Modern Alfa Romeo Giulia Gets Mostly Revealed With Digital Tonale Elements

Right now, Alfa Romeo has just three models in the family range. Those are the little Tonale crossover SUV and the older, wiser Giulia sedan and Stelvio CUV siblings.
Normally, for traditional automakers, the bigger models dictate the styling direction as flagships get updated first, then the new design philosophy trickles down to the lesser models across the range. But with Alfa Romeo, the situation might be different, as there is no top-of-the-line model just yet.
Instead, Giulia and Stelvio continue to offer almost the same vision as they did back in 2015 and 2016, respectively, when they were first revealed. Sure, the 2023 model year Giulia and Stelvio are coming with new lights and technology, but it’s not like they are suddenly unrecognizable. That does not apply to the smaller Tonale, which brought its interpretation of the company’s unmistakable design.
As such, some people might be asking if Stellantis plans a reversed top-to-bottom revolution with the new Tonale (aka Dodge’s rebadged Hornet) for Alfa Romeo. And since the Italian automaker is known for being far from hasty in matters of generational changes, some are even taking matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
Thus, meet Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is now showing a lot of retro digital love for Alfa Romeo’s sporty Giulia sedan. After a string of quirky ideas, including a three-door Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatch, a ‘base’ Ford Mustang sedan 1.6-liter turbo EcoBoost, and even a couple of off-road sports cars (Mercedes-AMG SL 63 All-Terrain Plus and BMW M4 X-Track Shooting Brake!), the pixel master has returned to classic four-door sedan proportions.
Well, things are a little blurry in his latest new-generation CGI reveal, so we can easily imagine this is just the second teaser for his latest virtual design project. It revolves around a second generation for the modern (Type 952) Alfa Romeo Giulia, and as far as we can tell, it has a retro-flavored profile that emulates the hidden rear door features of previous models like the Alfa 156 to better hark back to the classic Giulias of lore.
As a reminder, the nameplate was often used by Alfa Romeo for unrelated models in the past. The first was the Type 105 of sporty four-door compact executive cars (1962-1978), the second was a line of feisty Spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale Giuliettas, and the third is the contemporary apparition. Thus, as far as we can tell, this unofficial next-gen Giulia tries to recreate the atmosphere of the original, with help from a retro-influenced profile and Tonale-inspired front and rear styling. So, do we like it, or not?
Instead, Giulia and Stelvio continue to offer almost the same vision as they did back in 2015 and 2016, respectively, when they were first revealed. Sure, the 2023 model year Giulia and Stelvio are coming with new lights and technology, but it’s not like they are suddenly unrecognizable. That does not apply to the smaller Tonale, which brought its interpretation of the company’s unmistakable design.
As such, some people might be asking if Stellantis plans a reversed top-to-bottom revolution with the new Tonale (aka Dodge’s rebadged Hornet) for Alfa Romeo. And since the Italian automaker is known for being far from hasty in matters of generational changes, some are even taking matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case here.
Thus, meet Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is now showing a lot of retro digital love for Alfa Romeo’s sporty Giulia sedan. After a string of quirky ideas, including a three-door Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatch, a ‘base’ Ford Mustang sedan 1.6-liter turbo EcoBoost, and even a couple of off-road sports cars (Mercedes-AMG SL 63 All-Terrain Plus and BMW M4 X-Track Shooting Brake!), the pixel master has returned to classic four-door sedan proportions.
Well, things are a little blurry in his latest new-generation CGI reveal, so we can easily imagine this is just the second teaser for his latest virtual design project. It revolves around a second generation for the modern (Type 952) Alfa Romeo Giulia, and as far as we can tell, it has a retro-flavored profile that emulates the hidden rear door features of previous models like the Alfa 156 to better hark back to the classic Giulias of lore.
As a reminder, the nameplate was often used by Alfa Romeo for unrelated models in the past. The first was the Type 105 of sporty four-door compact executive cars (1962-1978), the second was a line of feisty Spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale Giuliettas, and the third is the contemporary apparition. Thus, as far as we can tell, this unofficial next-gen Giulia tries to recreate the atmosphere of the original, with help from a retro-influenced profile and Tonale-inspired front and rear styling. So, do we like it, or not?