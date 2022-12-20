1992 Honda Prelude Gets Digitally Modern for MY2023, Hides a Nasty VTEC Secret

The Japanese automaker Honda has had a momentous year in 2022. Complete with lots of best-selling introductions and a wide range of popular ideas. But was that enough?
In North America, at least, everything went like a charm. First, there was an all-new, larger third-gen HR-V (now based on the eleventh Civic, sold internationally as the first-ever ZR-V) CUV. Then there was also the best-selling new iteration of the legendary CR-V compact crossover SUV for families. Oh, and let us not forget about the hoot of a 2023 Honda Civic Type R Hot Hatch that just started its first deliveries.
And all that was solely for the compact segment. The larger mid-size fans were also treated with fresh stuff, no worries. Those seeking new TrailSport adventures might want to look at the three-row 2023 Honda Pilot CUV while traditionalists will probably reel for the eleventh Accord. Alas, diehard fans might not be satisfied with the sports car representation.
After all, the Acura Integra Type S performance five-door liftback sedan is still far away from dealerships, and Honda has truly little to show for in terms of two-door coupe shenanigans. As such, some people decided it was probably the ripe time to take matters into their hands. Or, at the tip of their CGI brushes, as is the case with the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
Some of them decided that the only logical course of digital action would be to start dreaming even more Honda Integra Coupe ideas. Others, like Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, might have decided that a different nameplate revival might be in order. So, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video, he set out to unofficially bring back to a virtual lifestyle the iconic Prelude.
This model series lived the long and fruitful life of a two-door coupe (loosely sharing connections with the Accord) between 1978 and 2001 throughout five generations, and Honda even had Toyota lend them the previously trademarked Prelude nameplate to fit with their music-themed nomenclature of the time. By the way, the CGI expert specifically chose the 1992 fourth-gen Prelude because he muses about that iteration being the perfect embodiment of the series.
The 1992 to 2023MY modernization redesign kicks off at the five-minute mark with a subtle and honorable ‘resurrection’ process – which is more than fine by any modern Civic or Accord standards. But the real catch of this feature comes in at the 1:07 mark, actually. That is when the author confesses that once done, this revived 2023 Honda Prelude would sport a nasty little VTEC secret under the hood. So, say hello to a 3.0-liter mill packing no less than 500 horsepower, all sent to the rear wheels by way of a purist’s delight – the six-speed stick shift!
