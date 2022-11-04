Honda Prelude Digitally Reimagined With Civic X Styling Cues

Rather than using the 11th-generation Civic as the basis for this rendering, pixel artist @automotive.ai decided on the previous generation of the Civic. The resulting design study looks outrageously good, there’s no denying that. But alas, the peeps at Honda won’t bring it back.
Production of the Prelude concluded after the introduction of the fourth-generation Integra, with the final example of the breed rolling off the assembly line in 2001. The reason for its discontinuation is rather straightforward. The second generation sold 336,599 units in the U.S. from model year 1983 to 1987, whereas the fifth gen couldn’t do better than 58,118 between MYs 1997 and 2001. A pretty big difference, alright!
Sales weakened in the U.S. and beyond it with the introduction of the third-gen Prelude for the 1988 model year, with Honda shooting itself in the foot by offering similar products to its long-running sports coupe. The sixth-generation Accord as a coupe comes to mind, selling better thanks to more space and a V6 engine option compared to the Prelude’s four-pots.
Customers in the market for a reliable coupe were also presented with the Civic Si, whereas rear-wheel-drive enthusiasts were offered the more powerful S2000. Add some JDM vehicle size class government regulations to the mix, and you’ll understand why the Prelude had to be retired.
Featured in Car and Driver’s Ten Best list no fewer than 10 times over the years, the Prelude was never offered as a convertible. On the other hand, companies such as the Solaire Corporation were much obliged to convert the two-door coupe into a front-wheel-drive rival to the Mercedes-Benz SL.
Finding an unmolested example of Honda’s response to the Toyota Celica is anything but easy in this day and age. Bring a Trailer currently features a single Prelude on their website, a 1990 model year Prelude Si equipped with 4WS. The current bid is $12,400 with three days left on the ticker.
