From Commute To Track, This Is the 2023 Honda Civic Type R 4-Mode Drive System

Honda just released a YouTube video explaining the four drive modes the 2023 Honda Civic Type R has. The FWD vehicle was designed to serve every type of driver and to behave differently, depending on the situation the person behind the wheel is or wants to be in. Now let's have a look at how this baby handles itself on the cemented road. Off-roading is not on the table here, I'm afraid.
The four modes can be found and selected on the same panel the e-brake is on, right next to the shifter. It's a simple matter of pushing up or down to pick the desired mode. When you switch between them, six parameters will change.
Everything you need to know will be shown on the main display, like the Engine, Steering, Suspension, Engine Sound, Rev Match, and Gauge. They even went the extra mile with the animations, which honestly give a premium, well-designed feel to the experience.
For the going-to-work ordeal, you'd want to go for the Comfort option. The car should be quieter, softer, and easier to handle, but at the same time, you won't feel like you're driving a lesser car, so to speak. Next up, the Sport mode will try and even everything out. It's not too soft, but not too hard, not too slow, but not too fast... you get the idea.
With +R mode, we're really cooking. It's so cool it even has its own button above the Drive Mode switch. You probably guessed by now that this is where the car takes no shortcuts and delivers everything it can to the driver. The gauge display even changes to fit the extremely sporty tone of the setting.
The fourth and final mode is one of your makings. After keeping the button pushed for a couple of settings, a customizable profile will appear on the display, and from there, you take it away like the drum solo from Whiplash. (Great movie if you haven't seen it yet.)
As a final note, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will always start with your latest selected driving mode. So before you hop to work, remember to check if you have the desired settings selected. Important to note that the +R mode will never remain saved, just the Comfort, Sport, or the customized one you made.
