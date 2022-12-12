2023 Honda Civic TCR Will Make North American Competition Debut Soon

Honda's Motorsports department has announced it will unveil the new FL5 Civic Type R TCR soon. The model will compete in the 2023 season of multiple competitions, and its North American debut is scheduled for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in 2023. This is what we already know about it.
Based on the body and platform of the new FL5 Civic, the TCR version is the factory-built racing variant of the new Type R. It builds on a recipe that has been on racetracks ever since 2015, back when the first Civic Type R TCR was introduced. Each generation of the Civic Type R since then has been developed in a factory supported TCR variant.
As you can imagine, there are many Honda Civic race cars out there, but most have not been made from the factory to be this way. Instead, many racing enthusiasts have converted Honda Civic vehicles into racing cars, with various results, but representing the brand in one way or another. The TCR cars are official racing cars developed by Honda Performance Development, and it is a different thing from grassroots motorsport.
On top of the new exterior design, the Civic Type R TCR comes with a dedicated aerodynamic package to improve downforce, a new chassis that was optimized for enhanced cornering stability, enhanced driver safety, upgraded braking system, and the transmission has also been made optimized for racing use.
The engine has its share of optimizations, although it is heavily based on the two-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder unit featured in the production car. Mind you, this is common practice for production-based vehicles, and the series limits what can be done to the engine and transmission when the racing version is concerned.
All the TCR cars from Honda are developed in Italy by JAS Motorsports and can be ordered for competition use in North America through Honda Performance Development.
In case you have not heard about them, JAS-developed Civic Type R TCR cars have made Honda an FIA WTCC champions and partner teams have gathered 397 TCR race victories, as well as 74 major crowns in the category on a global level.
The most successful Civic Type R TCR is the FK7, which achieved 76 race victories in 2022 and 19 championship titles in Europe, South America, and Oceania. Moreover, it was also the runner-up in the WTCR FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Honda has already mentioned three partner teams that intend to race these new cars next season: HART, VGRT, and LA Honda World. The latter will field two cars, which will have Ryan Eversley and Matt Pombo as one of the driver pairings.
The 2023 season kicks off in April, those who are interested in racing these vehicles next year should make their way and place an order as soon as the books open, which is on February 1, 2023, as it takes a bit of time to get a racing car from another continent.
