Slammed and Widebodied Ford Falcon Seems Virtually Death Proof

Blue Oval enthusiasts may be all thinking about the pocket-sized Maverick unibody compact truck, the 2024 Ford Mustang, or the pricing hikes of the fully electric F-150 Lightning. But that is only in the real world.
So, set your 2022 Maverick quality issues or 2023MY constraint worries aside, stop dreaming about the S650 Mustang because we all know these popular introductions tend to get (gravely) delayed, and do not even check out the latest build & price quotations for the full-size EV pickup truck. It starts from no less than $55,974 for the Pro workhorse and can go all the way up to almost $97k for the Platinum, by the way.
That’s a big ouch in anyone’s pocket, frankly. Speaking of big pains in the, ahem, let’s say neck because we do not condone NSFW behavior or language, here is something that is clearly out of this world. Yet somehow it makes us all wish there was a little bit of Hollywood exploitation cinema hidden somewhere in there. With Quentin Tarantino’s signature, of course.
But first, let us explain. So, what we have here in wishful thinking form is the CGI work of Kit-Core, the virtual artist better known as _kit_core on social media, who loves to dabble with long-retired, iconic nameplates. His most recent feats of digital automotive art include quirky stuff like the cutesy little DS Automobiles DS 3 morphing into a bonkers widebody, thoroughly slammed kit car.
Then there is also the option for a respawned Alfa Romeo Montreal EV, a rare 2+2 coupe that is now worthy of the electrified age, even if it is tucked so darn low on the ground. Plus, a nasty virtual Toyota 2000GT reinvention kept the pop-ups but could not care less about the classic grand tourer’s legacy when it sported a visible V12 swap. In the end, do notice that most of his CGI creations enjoy the slammed/bagged/lowered and widebody aerodynamic kit JDM lifestyle, above all.
But now the pixel master has decided to go international with a Ford Falcon restomod (remember, the nameplate was used by the Blue Oval company in Australia, North America, or Argentina for different series) that lacks any description aside from a quick Death Proof hashtag (and the marker of the Blender project, a cycles render engine that is good for “stunning ultra-realistic rendering”).
So, this is how we arrive at the Quentin Tarantino tribute and potential offer for a sequel to his Death Proof part of the cult Grindhouse double feature. The latter included works from both Robert Rodriguez and Tarantino, and although the ensemble flopped at the box office, they turned out to be a bigger success when the works got split into standalone movies. Well, it now has a worthy CGI vehicle tribute made in the same vein as the modified beasts used in the action-thriller film. Cool, right?
