These Sleek Honda Integra Coupe Concepts Aren’t Real, Which Is Quite Sad

Honda, a Japanese vehicle maker that is part automaker, part motorcycle producer, and part bonkers power equipment manufacturer, is doing swell these days.
At least as far as its automotive endeavors are concerned, and across the North American region, that is. This year we have seen cool or important introductions such as the all-new HR-V (now a bigger compact CUV based on the latest Civic, dubbed ZR-V internationally), the sixth iteration of the best-selling CR-V crossover SUV, as well as the market introduction of the latest Civic Type R Hot Hatch.
And that was just across the compact segment. Meanwhile, the novelties across the mid-size department are equally important, headlined by the three-row, family-oriented Pilot CUV and the eleventh generation (!) of the iconic Honda Accord mid-size sedan. Alas, at least according to the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, there is one glaring omission from this all-star roster.
That would be, at least based on the CGI opinion of the digital pixel master acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, a true sports car in the form of a two-door Honda Integra Coupe. Well, this author is new to the virtual automotive art game, but we are still pretty sure he knows about the resurrected fifth-generation Integra that was presented earlier this year under the Acura banner to replace the ILX sedan with a five-door liftback body style.
His anger (with some harsh, NSFW censored words) directed towards the reintroduced Acura Integra is not singular. Many fans did not see fitting that Honda failed to create a coupe-style version to properly represent the DC5 fourth, DC4 third, DA/DB second, and AV original iterations that always included a three-door liftback coupe version in addition to four-door sedan and five-door liftback variants. Hey, the early 2000s series DC5 predecessor even exclusively relied on the three-door liftback coupe body style.
So, it might be easy to understand why some folks do not even care for the impending arrival of the teased Acura Integra Type S and decided to take the Coupe matters into their own hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their AI-assisted CGI brush, as is the case here. Oddly enough, while usually there is something (decidedly) off with these AI-powered digital creations, this time enough of these Honda Integra Coupe CGIs look so sleek I immediately felt sorry they will forever remain merely wishful thinking.
Sure, the strange feeling that something isn’t exactly right still lingers on – but this time it is tens of times diminished compared to other work done by this virtual artist, including the recent Mitsubishi Eclipse revival (which is also an exponent of the author’s ‘#bring back FWD coupes’ series) or that quirky Chevy Corvette crossover SUV, which even had no less than five exhaust pipes at the rear!
And that was just across the compact segment. Meanwhile, the novelties across the mid-size department are equally important, headlined by the three-row, family-oriented Pilot CUV and the eleventh generation (!) of the iconic Honda Accord mid-size sedan. Alas, at least according to the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, there is one glaring omission from this all-star roster.
That would be, at least based on the CGI opinion of the digital pixel master acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media, a true sports car in the form of a two-door Honda Integra Coupe. Well, this author is new to the virtual automotive art game, but we are still pretty sure he knows about the resurrected fifth-generation Integra that was presented earlier this year under the Acura banner to replace the ILX sedan with a five-door liftback body style.
His anger (with some harsh, NSFW censored words) directed towards the reintroduced Acura Integra is not singular. Many fans did not see fitting that Honda failed to create a coupe-style version to properly represent the DC5 fourth, DC4 third, DA/DB second, and AV original iterations that always included a three-door liftback coupe version in addition to four-door sedan and five-door liftback variants. Hey, the early 2000s series DC5 predecessor even exclusively relied on the three-door liftback coupe body style.
So, it might be easy to understand why some folks do not even care for the impending arrival of the teased Acura Integra Type S and decided to take the Coupe matters into their own hands. Or, rather, at the tip of their AI-assisted CGI brush, as is the case here. Oddly enough, while usually there is something (decidedly) off with these AI-powered digital creations, this time enough of these Honda Integra Coupe CGIs look so sleek I immediately felt sorry they will forever remain merely wishful thinking.
Sure, the strange feeling that something isn’t exactly right still lingers on – but this time it is tens of times diminished compared to other work done by this virtual artist, including the recent Mitsubishi Eclipse revival (which is also an exponent of the author’s ‘#bring back FWD coupes’ series) or that quirky Chevy Corvette crossover SUV, which even had no less than five exhaust pipes at the rear!