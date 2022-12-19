Should Hyundai Build an SUV Version of the Santa Cruz Pickup?

If you’re into modern high-riders with lots of space behind the rear seats, then the answer is probably yes. However, there’s more than meets the eye here.
You may have forgotten, but the Hyundai Santa Cruz is based on the N3 platform, which is the foundation stone of many vehicles, from the Sonata and Staria, to the Tucson, Kia Carnival, and Sorento, to name but some.
As a result, it wouldn’t really make much sense for Hyundai to try their luck with a brand-new compact crossover, as they already have the Tucson for that. If they did, then it would end up cannibalizing it, and its cousin from Kia, the Sportage, and no one wants that – well, make that no one who’s not a high-ranking exec at the Korean car marque.
Now, while an SUV, actually make that a crossover instead, version of the Santa Cruz would make no sense whatsoever in the real world, it has been sketched out by kelsonik on Instagram recently, with a ‘Shadow Line’ approach. Thus, besides the redesigned back end, which has created a large trunk, with three-quarter windows, it has other stuff too.
For one, the grille has a black finish, and it makes the entire vehicle look much better if you ask us. Moreover, it rides closer to the ground thanks to the virtually redesigned suspension, and it sits on much bigger wheels, with a Y-spoke pattern, and concave design, finished in black. The mandatory side markers were also removed, and it has a cleaner overall styling.
Some might argue that the Santa Cruz SUV would look better than the Tucson, so maybe Hyundai’s designers could learn a thing or two from these renderings, and apply them to the future iterations of their compact crossover. But what’s your take on it, is it a yay or a nay?
