Hyundai Santa Cruz Taps Into Its Dark Side As New Night Model Joins the 2023 Lineup

Hyundai has made a few adjustments to the Santa Cruz family for the 2023 model year, including the addition of the new Night variant.
Joining the rest of the range, and slotting between the SEL Activity and SEL Premium, with the latter sitting under the range-topping Limited, the Santa Cruz Night brings a few dark-out features that are exclusive to this model.
For one, the front and rear lower fascias sport a bespoke Night finish, and the same goes for the glossy black mirror caps, door handles, and wheels, which are 20 inches in diameter. The dark chrome grille, dual side steps, and paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel are other highlights of this grade, the Korean automaker says.
In terms of pricing, you are looking at a minimum of $35,810 for the Santa Cruz Night, before the $1,295 destination charge. The SEL Premium, and Limited that follow it can be had from $37,350 and $40,320, respectively, for 2023. The AWD lineup kicks off with the SE, SEL, and SEL Activity, which carry MSRPs of $26,950, $29,290, and $32,560, respectively. Front-wheel drive models comprise the SE, offered from $25,450, SEL, starting at $27,790, and SEL Activity, which kicks off from $31,060.
All versions of the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz are offered with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, with no forced induction, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, up to the new Night trim level. From here on, the Night, SEL Premium, and Limited get a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder unit working in concert with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission.
Other novelties for the 2023 model year include the blind-spot collision avoidance assist, safe exit warning, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, which have become standard across the range. The color palette has been revised, with Atlas White replacing Ice White and California Sand replacing Mojave Sand.
