2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Drag Races Honda Ridgeline, Forced Induction Wins

The fastest-selling new car in the U.S. last month, the Santa Cruz is a Tucson with a bed and some quirky detailing here and there. Described as a sport adventure vehicle rather than a proper truck, the Santa Cruz is offered with an eight-speed gearbox and two four-cylinder motors. 10 photos



Over the quarter mile, the



In the first quarter-mile race, the Ridgeline launches better off the line because free-breathing engines feature better throttle response than force-fed powerplants. The programming of the automatic transmission shouldn’t be ignored either, but nevertheless, remember that both pickups were developed for regular driving scenarios instead of straight-line brawls.



The broader torque curve helps the Hyundai gap the Honda without breaking a sweat, and the same thing happens in the second race in Sport Mode. From a roll, not even Sport Mode with manual shifting mode can help the more ponderous Ridgeline against the lighter (and torquier) Santa Cruz.



To whom it may concern, a brand-new Santa Cruz starts at $23,990 while the Tucson on which it’s based costs $25,350 excluding freight. The Ridgeline is $36,890 for the 2022 model year, which makes it costlier than mid-size trucks with body-on-frame construction, including the Jeep Gladiator.



