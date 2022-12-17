This Crisp 1981 Honda CBX Hosts Upgraded Suspension and High-End Aftermarket Pipes

Do you ever stop for a minute and imagine what it would’ve been like if six-cylinder motorcycles actually took off?
Before making its way into the latest owner’s possession, the 1981 Honda CBX you’re seeing here was serviced and fitted with an array of aftermarket goodies. For starters, the motorcycle’s Keihin carburetors have all been overhauled, while its brake rotors got resurfaced and are now mated to youthful pads and lines.
A new clutch mechanism also makes an appearance, along with fresh sprockets and a replacement drive chain installed in 2018. In terms of aftermarket mods, this CBX Super Sport boasts higher-spec fork springs, a Progressive Suspension monoshock, and six-into-two exhaust plumbing from SuperTrapp. Moreover, a modern alternator replaces the factory module.
Honda’s iconic sport-tourer draws power from a vicious 1,047cc inline-six goliath whose dual overhead cams actuate a total of 24 valves. When the bike’s tachometer counts 9,000 rpm, its air-cooled engine will go about producing up to 98 ponies at the crankshaft. Lower down the powerband, we find the mill’s torque output digits plateauing at a healthy 63 pound-feet (85 Nm).
Making its way to the rear Comstar wheel via a five-speed gearbox, this grunt lets the CBX accelerate from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds. Then, it’ll continue accelerating to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph) if solicited, and those numbers are nothing to sneeze at given the creature’s substantial 545-pound (247-kg) dry weight. Right then, let’s wrap things up and see what’s the deal with this collectible ‘81 MY treasure.
The bike rides on Shinko Tour Master tires from 2018, and it is now being auctioned off online with unknown mileage. You may find it listed on Bring a Trailer, where five bidders have submitted their offers thus far. With three days to go until the auctioning deadline of December 20, the leading bid is placed at a generous, yet not unexpected $10,000.
