This Ferrari 348 TB From 1990 Is Patiently Waiting for Its New Owner

The Ferrari 348 was presented at the Frankfurt Salon in 1989 and marked the end of production for the 328 series. As the name suggests, the car was powered by a 3.4-liter rear-mounted V8, with the “T” standing for the new transverse gearbox and the “B” for Berlinetta. 2894 examples of the 348 TB were produced from 1989 to 1993, when the 348 GTB was announced.
The 348 was the first new model the company brought to life after the passing of Enzo Ferrari, and featured a 100mm (0.3 ft) longer wheelbase compared to the 328. Designed by Pininfarina, it also featured some design elements reminiscent of the Testarossa, such as the side air intakes and black rear grille.
Additionally, the dummy radiator grille that helped create the visual appearance of a traditional Ferrari was passed over to the 512 TR in 1992, which kept the same nose design from the 348 models.
This 348 TB from 1990 is located in Statesville West, North Carolina, has 39,144 miles (62,996 km) on the odometer, and will soon part ways with its current owner. The Grigio Metallico (metallic gray) finish is not the original factory-applied paintwork; the car was repainted in 2011 and has a few blemishes.
Moreover, the car went through some engine-out work that included replacing the fuel and air filters, timing belts, seals, gaskets, and spark plugs. The seller notes some delamination on the rear window, as well as an oil seep at the front of the engine.
Some exterior features include pop-up headlights, side air intakes, louvered taillights, and quad exhausts, as well as the five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels. As for the interior, the replacement red leather on the bolstered seats matches the trim on the center console, doors, and lower dashboard.
The latter features a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel framing the instruments, among which a 200-mph (322 km/h) speedometer. The car is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, with just over 6 days to go and the highest bid is $43,000 as of writing.
