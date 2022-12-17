This Ferrari 348 TB From 1990 Is Patiently Waiting for Its New Owner

The Ferrari 348 was presented at the Frankfurt Salon in 1989 and marked the end of production for the 328 series. As the name suggests, the car was powered by a 3.4-liter rear-mounted V8, with the “T” standing for the new transverse gearbox and the “B” for Berlinetta. 2894 examples of the 348 TB were produced from 1989 to 1993, when the 348 GTB was announced.

