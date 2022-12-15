Crashed Ferris Bueller’s 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder Could Be Yours

One of the most iconic movie cars of all times, a Ferrari-red 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder, could be the next and most awesome addition to your collection of film memorabilia. And you could get it comparatively cheap, too, so of course there’s a catch.
The romantic comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off came out in 1986 and has attained cult status in recent years. The crash scene, in which nervous and frustrated teen Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) lashes out at his father by repeatedly kicking his most prized car, and thus forces him to confront him, is perhaps one of the most famous car scenes ever. The fact that the car ends up completely damaged through a twist of the ever-ironic fate helped with that.
You can see the scene in question in the video below. That’s a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder taking a beating from furious Cameron, and while it’s considered one of the most famous movie Ferrari of all times, it was never a real car. Production used four Ferraris for the film, a hero car and three kit cars. The one used in this scene is coming up for auction, and would be the most impressive addition to a movie buff’s collection.
Listed with Heritage Auctions, the prop Ferrari will cross the auction block on December 17, 2022. Bidding starts at $100,000, but the good news is that there is no reserve on the item. The listing describes it in great detail, but a more cynical eye could read just this: it doesn’t run, it’s been wrecked and repaired, and it’s not really a Ferrari. But it is one of the most famous movie cars of all times.
The collectible is a rolling chassis with a bolted-on fiberglass body painted in Ferrari red over a tan vinyl interior. There is no drivetrain or engine, because it would have made no sense to have either, but there is a wood-trimmed steering wheel with the prancing horse in the center, a black fiberglass dashboard, and chrome wire wheels.
After it was hurled through the window and crashed in the shrubbery below, the kit car was repaired and turned into a display piece. This included a full repaint and reupholstering of the seats. That said, some signs of wear and tear are visible in the form of a cracked headlight, a missing latch on the trunk, door latches that need readjusting, and some pitting and oxidation on the chrome trim.
Three D-rings installed behind the seats onto a steel support mount beneath the hood turn the entire prop into a hanging display. So, while you might never be able to drive it, it would make for an eye-catching (and famous) wall ornament inside your garage – or man cave, or what-have-you.
The hero car from the same movie sold in 2020 at the Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction event for $396,000. This iconic prop would be the next best thing for a well-heeled Ferris Bueller fan.
You can see the scene in question in the video below. That’s a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder taking a beating from furious Cameron, and while it’s considered one of the most famous movie Ferrari of all times, it was never a real car. Production used four Ferraris for the film, a hero car and three kit cars. The one used in this scene is coming up for auction, and would be the most impressive addition to a movie buff’s collection.
Listed with Heritage Auctions, the prop Ferrari will cross the auction block on December 17, 2022. Bidding starts at $100,000, but the good news is that there is no reserve on the item. The listing describes it in great detail, but a more cynical eye could read just this: it doesn’t run, it’s been wrecked and repaired, and it’s not really a Ferrari. But it is one of the most famous movie cars of all times.
The collectible is a rolling chassis with a bolted-on fiberglass body painted in Ferrari red over a tan vinyl interior. There is no drivetrain or engine, because it would have made no sense to have either, but there is a wood-trimmed steering wheel with the prancing horse in the center, a black fiberglass dashboard, and chrome wire wheels.
After it was hurled through the window and crashed in the shrubbery below, the kit car was repaired and turned into a display piece. This included a full repaint and reupholstering of the seats. That said, some signs of wear and tear are visible in the form of a cracked headlight, a missing latch on the trunk, door latches that need readjusting, and some pitting and oxidation on the chrome trim.
Three D-rings installed behind the seats onto a steel support mount beneath the hood turn the entire prop into a hanging display. So, while you might never be able to drive it, it would make for an eye-catching (and famous) wall ornament inside your garage – or man cave, or what-have-you.
The hero car from the same movie sold in 2020 at the Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction event for $396,000. This iconic prop would be the next best thing for a well-heeled Ferris Bueller fan.