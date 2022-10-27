1951 Chevrolet Styleline Owned and Driven by Steve McQueen Pops Up for Sale

Steve McQueen is mostly remembered for man-handling a green 1968 Ford Mustang in "Bullitt," but he drove and owned far more spectacular cars. The list includes a couple of first-gen Porsche 911s and a pair of very expensive Ferraris: a 1967 275 GTB/4 and a 1963 250 GT Lusso. And all of them were auctioned off for millions of dollars in recent years.
But Steve also drove a few more mundane vehicles that don't get as much attention as his exotic rides. He owned a 1960s Mini Cooper, a big 1952 Chevrolet 3800 camper truck, and a 1958 GMC pickup. How about no fewer than three Hudsons from the 1950s? Yup, he was a big fan of the company that created the "Fabulous Hudson Hornet."
But I'm not here to talk about any of the cars above. The rig you need to know about right now is the 1951 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe that McQueen drove in the movie "The Hunter." It's one of the last automobiles he drove before he passed away in late 1980, and it's for sale as we speak.
Finished in Moonlight Cream, this gorgeous predecessor to the first-generation Bel Air was restored a very long time ago, and while not perfect, it presents itself quite well inside and out.
It comes with its original 216-cubic-inch (3.5-liter) six-cylinder engine under the hood (rated at 92 horsepower) and a three-speed manual transmission with a column-mounted shifter. A video included with the ad shows that the Chevy runs and drives.
The Styleline is offered with a certificate of authenticity signed by the actor's daughter and son and proof that it was first sold at his estate auction held at Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino in November 1984 in Las Vegas. The car is also featured in the 2007 book "McQueen's Machines: The Cars and Bikes of a Hollywood Icon" by Matt Stone.
In addition to its link to Steve McQueen, this 1951 Chevrolet was also featured in two episodes of the TV series "Pawn Stars." Purchased for almost $40,000, it was then sold for $84,000 in 2013.
The classic drop-top was last auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at Scottsdale in 2018, where it changed hands for $126,500. Now, it's being sold via Hemmings for $175,000 with the option to make an offer. That's a lot of dough for a 1951 Styleline that's quite slow, but it's one of the most affordable Steve McQueen-owned cars you can buy today.
