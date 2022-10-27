2012 COPO Camaro Is a First-Class Ticket to an Elite 1/4 Mile Club, Feels Like a Bargain

If you clicked on this story, there's a good chance that you are familiar with the expression "Built, not bought." Some people have the energy, resources, and time to work on a project car from scratch. And we applaud their efforts. But we're not all ready for that kind of responsibility. I've barely managed to get any progress with my RX-7, and I can't help but think that I should've just bought a ready-to-race vehicle instead.

