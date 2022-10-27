2012 COPO Camaro Is a First-Class Ticket to an Elite 1/4 Mile Club, Feels Like a Bargain

If you clicked on this story, there's a good chance that you are familiar with the expression "Built, not bought." Some people have the energy, resources, and time to work on a project car from scratch. And we applaud their efforts. But we're not all ready for that kind of responsibility. I've barely managed to get any progress with my RX-7, and I can't help but think that I should've just bought a ready-to-race vehicle instead.
And there's absolutely no shame in that. Some people have a thing for modifying and working on cars, while others are just focused on driving. And Chevrolet is one of the companies that understood that quite well.
Just a few years after the return of the Camaro, GM introduced a COPO version of the muscle car. A total of 69 units would be made between 2012 and 2013, two of which were convertibles. There were three engine choices: a 327 ci (5.4 liters) V8 with either a 4.0-liter or a 2.9-liter supercharger, and the naturally-aspirated 427 ci (7.0-liters) V8.
A total of 20 out of the 69 cars were fitted with the first engine, which also happens to be the most capable one at 550 hp. That might not sound like much if you'll compare it to a regular sports car, but this machine was built for sheer speed down the quarter-mile (402 meters).
Back in the day, it would have set you back around $100,000, but it would have also guaranteed a first-class ticket to an elite club. According to Chevrolet's initial estimates, the COPO Camaro should be capable to achieve 9-second runs all day long. But there have been those that have managed to go slightly faster in it at 8.88 seconds.
The car we've come across over on carsandbids is #55 of 69, and it comes in the rare shade of Ashen Gray. It has been with its current owner since September 2020 and is now looking to trade hands for the right sum.
Strangely enough, with one day left before the auction is over, the highest bid stands at $23,456. We've seen a 427 ci V8 model sell for $62,000 on BaT almost two years ago, so we don't think this one will go for less than $70,000. That sounds like a bargain for a machine that can perform a wheelstand going off the line.
