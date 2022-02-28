autoevolution
Steven Spielberg Is Set To Direct a New Bullitt Movie, Just in Time for the New Mustang

The famous car chase from the 1968 thriller Bullitt will have a sequel, according to rumors exclusively presented by Deadline. Steven Spielberg will direct the movie, while Academy Award winner Josh Singer will write the script. There is no timeline, but we hope the new movie will arrive just in time to promote a new “Bullitt” version of the seventh generation Mustang.
Steve McQueen has become an instant Hollywood legend right behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang, just as the pony car has become an instant Hollywood star following some of the most famous car chases in movie history. Lt. Frank Bullitt’s car was so dear to petrolheads around the world that Ford decided to offer not one, but three generations of the Mustang Bullitt, in 2001, 2008, and 2019, respectively. This corresponds with the latest three generations of the model.

It’s safe to say that the Ford Mustang Bullitt will have another take for the seventh generation of the sports car. This should happen, like before, a few years after the regular coupe and convertible will get to their first customers next year. And when it comes, it’s most probably that Ford will seize the opportunity and promote the next Mustang Bullitt in the future Bullitt movie.

The new project Steven Spielberg is working on will have an original script and is not a remake of the original movie. We don’t know where we will be able to see the first trailers, let alone the whole movie. According to Deadline, the movie will not be Steven Spielberg’s next project, but the preproduction groundwork has already started.

The movie has been approved by Steve McQueen’s estate and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter Molly McQueen are said to be named executive producers. According to insiders, Steven Spielberg has been toying with the idea of directing a movie based on the character for quite some time now. Lengthy negotiations for rights to the character have delayed things and Spielberg got involved in new projects but now the time is right to make the jump.
