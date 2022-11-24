Vanessa Hudgens Goes for a Ride in Wednesday Addams’ Beautiful Custom Hearse

Not many people would consider a hearse their dream ride, but then again, not many people’s hearses are as striking-looking and fancy as this one. Actress Vanessa Hudgens agrees.
Vanessa Hudgens has nothing in common with the fictional character of Wednesday Addams except for jet-black hair, but her latest partnership is helping her bridge the gap. Her most recent post on social media is of herself in character (sort of), leaning on the hood of the hearse West Coast Customs designed with Wednesday in mind.
As we noted on a previous occasion, the hearse, a 1950 Cadillac Hearse Edition turned into an instant attention-getter in the hands of WCC, is not the one featured in the new Wednesday series on Netflix, but it still looks the part. It was created at the behest of the streaming giant and serves a double purpose: advertising for the new series, and the hottest and definitely most unique ride available on Turo.
In fact, it’s Turo that is helping Hudgens play-pretend she’s Wednesday for the day, because this is a paid post. “When Wednesday hands you the keys to her hearse on a wednesday [sic],” Vanessa writes in the caption to the photo. The idea is that she went out for a ride after the photo was taken, but in reality… we all know how paid posts work, so she probably didn’t.
For those of you who love custom vehicles, particularly those with the WCC signature on them, the good news is that Hudgens’ post comes at the same time with a Turo one, announcing that the vehicle is available for rental in Los Angeles. It includes more photos of the hearse, which you can also see in the gallery above, showing that, no matter how divisive the work of WCC might be, this is one project that they got right.
The hearse is adorned with the W symbol throughout (this is Wednesday’s ride, remember?) and creepy elements like spider’s cobwebs and batwing-shaped side mirrors. Painted a very striking purple with stark-white accents and the black top, it features a dark and plush interior in (obligatory) red, with fringed velvet curtains for privacy in your darkest, most evil moments.
Regardless of whether Hudgens got to enjoy a first ride in the hearse, one thing is clear: this is one car that’s bound to stand out in traffic, especially in sunny California.
