This Lucky LA Chargers Fan’s Hyped-Up Jeep Has Been West Coast Customized

The world-renowned customizing shop West Coast Customs teamed up with the LA Chargers to pick one fan to customize their car. And the insane result will let everyone know that the driver is a major LA Chargers fan.
West Coast Customs' CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus teamed up with Chargers legend Shawne Merriman for the project and they were in charge of picking the lucky fan.
The person they picked owned a yellow Jeep Gladiator that already sported a lot of nods to his favorite football team, so they had a good idea for what was to come.
On their way to announce to the fan that he won, Ryan and Shawne rode together in a very appropriate ride, a dark blue Dodge Charger with a widebody kit to be in theme with the Chargers team.
The winning pickup truck, called Nacho Padre, meant a lot to its owner, who noted that "every time I drive my truck, I want people to know that we're here." Some of his wishes were to get the car new wheels and some interior upgrades.
The twist was the team only had seven days to “bolt” it up, and the first step was to change the color. Of course, they went for blue and yellow. Next, they decided the style should be more off-road and lift it a little bit with bigger wheels and tires, with custom off-road bumpers and new off-road style removable doors.
The interior also received some major work, with new leather seats with the LA Charger emojis embroidered on the headrests and other nods to the team, plus a new sound system.
The end result was exactly what you'd expect to see from a major LA Chargers fan, with nods to his favorite team all over the car.
Although the episode was just posted on West Coast Customs' YouTube channel (and you can watch it below), the ride was finished a while back.
The winner, Michael, posted it on his social media account in late September, writing on the video: "introducing The Bolt Zaddy," as it now had a new name. Michael also added in the caption: "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing." And to say he was thrilled about the result is an understatement. Let us know what you think of the result in the comments section below.
