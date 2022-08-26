Travis Scott's Lambo Urus Looks Like a Chocolate Bar, Watch West Coast Customs BTS Build

Being a celebrity in California isn’t the easiest of things. Apart from keeping appearances, you need to be unique to remain relevant. American rapper, songwriter, and producer Jacques Bermon Webster II, better known for his stage name Travis Scott knows, this too well. He believes cars are an extension of their owners, and for the longest time, he’s been a loyal client of West Coast Customs.
Southern California is all about glamor and luxury cars. According to West Coast Customs founder, Ryan Friedlinghaus, having a Lamborghini Urus is a must for celebrities in this location.
Travis Scott was looking to change the looks in his priced Lamborghini Urus. He had his eyes on the Mansory full carbon fiber kit. But there was a problem. It was only available in Germany.
“Travis is like, we’ve got to get that full carbon crazy kit. I’m like Trav, that’s in Germany. He’s like call them, let’s get it,” Friedlinghaus said.
Well, if you know anything about Travis, or any other successful California-based entertainer, getting the best is part of their appeal. The more spectacular, the better.
This was going to be the first-ever Mansory carbon fiber kit in the state of California, and Travis Scott was willing to get it regardless of the expense.
Mansory shipped the kit, and West Coast Customs did their magic. Friedlinghaus calls it the Travis Scott Cactus Jack Edition.
“Okay. Let’s be real. We are in Southern California, the car capital of the world, where everybody customizes everything. And yes, there’s a ton of shops out there doing their thing, but when you look at this Urus behind me, I mean, there isn’t another one like it,” Friedlinghaus confessed.
Travis likes his cars in the Brown Pantone, so West Coast Customs had to work around this shade.
The result was a spectacular aggressive chocolate bar tasty design with neatly contrasting white wheels. We recommend watching the video below for some behind-the-scenes glimpse of the build.
