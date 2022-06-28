Lil Huddy's One-of-One Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen Is West Coast Customs-Made, Totally Awesome

The famous automobile repair shop West Coast Customs from Burbank, California, just posted a throwback at this awesome bespoke Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen, which belongs to Lil Huddy.
The members of West Coast Customs are behind a lot of highly customized rides that famous celebrities drive. The famous repair shop has worked with lots of big names, and they always deliver. One of its most recent creations is Chief Keef’s “Mystery Machine” Lamborghini Urus.
On its official Instagram account, West Coast Customs just posted a throwback to one of their older builds – Lil Huddy’s eye-catching Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen. And although it's not new, it's definitely worth talking about.
Huddy, whose real name is Cole Chase Hudson, is a singer, social media personality, and co-founder of the TikTok collective The Hype House. He previously introduced his G-Wagen, which was his first car, on his YouTube channel in February 2021.
The bespoke SUV comes with a Satin Black wrap and a black interior. It has two stripes in Frozen Purple and Red Chrome that run from the front bumper all the way to the back, a color scheme that’s replicated on the Lexani wheels, as well. It also features purple calipers and a purple exhaust, because, why not? To keep it even more luxurious, the SUV comes with a Starlight Headliner.
The Huddy emblem can be found all over the vehicle, including the front, where it replaces the Mercedes-Benz logo (with eyes that light up), embroidered in the headrests, or on the spare tire cover in the back.
When it comes to the specifics, there doesn’t seem to be any change to the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The power unit delivers 577 horsepower (585 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, which is more than enough to send the SUV from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.5 seconds, taking it all the way to a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).
After seeing it, Huddy said he “knew the purple and the red were going to work,” although it’s not a very usual combination. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
