Lil Huddy's One-of-One Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen Is West Coast Customs-Made, Totally Awesome

More on this:

1 Love It or Hate It: Chief Keef's Scooby-Doo Lambo Urus, It's West Coast Custom-Approved

2 Two-Tone Rolls-Royce Phantom Lowered on Forgiatos Adopts the West Coast Style

3 will.i.am Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pic of Making “The Flip,” It Was "Built From Passion”

4 Is Justin Bieber Banned From Ever Buying a Ferrari Again?

5 Choose Your Big Rig Star Wars Day Side Carefully, and May the 4th Be With You!