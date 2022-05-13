Two-Tone Rolls-Royce Phantom Lowered on Forgiatos Adopts the West Coast Style

Rolls-Royce just presented its 2023 Phantom/EWB Series II and celebrated the achievement with yet another one of their bespoke “masterpieces.” Alas, it is going to take a while until the aftermarket outlets can play with the refreshed versions.
Before the talented folks of outrageously cool tuning and/or customization facilities can get their hands on the upgraded eighth-generation Phantom VIII Series II, the pre-facelift variant is just as good at making sure people are happy spending $600k on their ultra-luxury suicide-door ride. And, as it turns out, not much needs to be done to achieve a baller look that will make the backseat owner stand out in any affluent crowd.
Well, at least that is the vibe coming from outlets such as RDB LA or – more recently, West Coast Customs. Yes, the same aftermarket venue that made Just Bieber's Rolls-Royce Wraith turn into a custom, real-world-usable 103EX, or helped will.i.am and Mercedes build The Flip for a worthy cause, also loves to dabble with “mundane” Forgiato-equipped rides.
Of course, this is not just any other whip that we are talking about. Instead, we are dealing with a two-tone silver-and-black (what a stunning way to wear this classic combination!) Rolls-Royce Phantom that was lowered on top of a forged aftermarket wheelset from Forgiato Designs. And that is about all, folks.
Oh, no worries, we are just kidding. Remember RDB LA’s recent $600k Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII Black Badge that rode lowered and almost murdered-out on a humongous set of brushed 26-inch wheels? The company has another quick feature (embedded second below) with the Mandarin-sporting British limousine in case an all-black attire is more to your liking.
Frankly, the land yacht looks a lot better and subtler than that couple of highly modified Ghosts that became famous around 2013. We are not even surprised one of them (both are embedded third below) has remained with them. Frankly, it is actually odd anyone else wanted to be caught near any of them, let alone pay to have one as their “daily!”
