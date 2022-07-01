Barbie’s DreamCamper Is Now a Very Real RV, Thanks to West Coast Customs

You know how they always say about someone that they look good for their age? Barbie probably invented that: at 63, the world’s most famous (and most fabulous) doll still looks no older than 19 and gets to have fun in all the ways a 19-year-old would.
Barbara Millicent Robert, or Barbie for short, is more than a pretty face, though. She went to space four full years before man even set foot on the Moon, she’s been running for President of the United States every election cycle since 1992, and she’s worked as anything from model to doctor, scientist, and vet. She’s even getting her own movie – with real-life actors, not CGI. Barbie may be just a doll, but she’s been breaking barriers and inspiring girls (and women) since 1959, when the first model was released.
This month, Barbie is getting an immersive experience slash touring attraction, aptly called The World of Barbie. The event will debut on July 15, 2022, in Toronto, Canada, but will travel across the United States for the remainder of the year, with stops including New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. At this event, a collaboration between Mattel and event producer Kilburn Live, the first real-life Barbie DreamCamper will make an appearance.
And it’s a custom build by West Coast Customs, no less. As of the time of press, only two photos of this RV have been made public, but we reached out to the specialized shop for more details and will update the story if we get them.
After her debut as a standalone doll, given the interest Mattel was getting, Barbie started getting companions. Pets, playhouses, friends and relatives, and the widest range of accessories you can possibly imagine, all were introduced and then re-issued. Among them was the DreamCamper, an RV that first made its appearance in 1971. Initially, it was a very boxy little thing that would barely fit Barbie and a friend, but it had “groovy” accessories like a picnic set, sleeping bags and a pop-out tent.
In later years, the DreamCamper became a genuine Transformer. For instance, in 2020, it could split in two parts, with the cab becoming a pickup, to which you attached a boat – also in pink, of course. The rear end would become a party place, with a pool, waterslide, a fire pit, a veranda bed, full kitchen and full bathroom, hammocks, and a closet for all of Barbie and Ken’s fashionable clothes.
Based on the press materials, the DreamCamper that will go on display at The World of Barbie is not as luxurious. It is still Barbie-pink and has the trademark hammock behind the seats, a dining area, a wardrobe, and a large-screen TV, but no bathroom in sight. Since West Coast Customs built this, we assume it’s a fully-functional vehicle. Not that it will see too many miles on its own – unless you count those it will make as part of the tourist attraction.
