JoJo Siwa Comes for Justin Bieber for Saying Her Technicolor, Custom BMW Is Ugly

JoJo Siwa is only 19, but at this age, she already has an estimated net worth of some $14 million, which includes a budding car collection with mostly custom vehicles. Her first one was a BMW 4 Series convertible that was done to her exact demands, by West Coast Customs and, which, to this day, lives in infamy.
It is also the reason why JoJo is calling out pop star Justin Bieber once more.
JoJo got the BMW, which is a technicolor psychedelic dream (or nightmare, depending on your own personal tastes in car customization), in December 2018, and she was quick to boast about it on her social media. Her post, about how she’d gotten the perfect Christmas gift, was reposted by the WCC shop, with thanks for being made privy to such a special occasion, and for being allowed to work with the young and enthusiastic star.
The BMW, as you can see, was of the kind you can’t miss: with mismatched colored wheels, it was a tribute of sorts to her D.R.E.A.M. Tour, with several images of her face on the bodywork, and enough glitter and pastels to drown an entire herd of unicorns. It was a kid’s car in every sense of the word, and to car enthusiasts, that in itself was a crime. The interior was also customized, though it wouldn’t be until JoJo’s Tesla Model X that she’d grow into mismatched seats, too.
Bieber was one of the many commenters on JoJo’s original post, writing “Burn it” twice. He was that passionate about it. Called out for cyberbullying, he later apologized to JoJo, saying he didn’t mean to be mean or discouraging, but the colors on the car were not to his liking. In return, JoJO turned the phrase “Burn it” into a new staple for herself, so all’s well that ends well.
Except that it’s not over just yet. JoJo is bringing all this back again, via a TikTok with “POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car,” with a voiceover from The Vampire Diaries TV series and a caption saying that “this audio was made for me.” On the face of it, JoJo isn’t dragging Bieber for mocking her convertible, but her fans believe she is, because she also recently namedropped Candace Cameron Bure as the rudest celebrity she’d met, and consequently, Bure was half-canceled online.
car enthusiasts, all this celebrity drama is mostly noise. What’s relevant is that JoJo probably still has the psychedelic BMW and that she most definitely took Bieber’s comment to heart, as any other 16-year-old would have done, faced with criticism on their first car. The funniest part is that Bieber is not alone in thinking the BMW should burn in the deepest pits of hell: even longtime fans of West Coast Customs are saying the same on their social media.
Add to this the fact that it’s Bieber who made the comment, and you finally see the absurdity of the public spat. Bieber is also a longtime West Coast Customs client and, while he never reached the level of quirky customization of someone like, say, Chris Brown, he does own some pretty eye-catching vehicles, from a Barbie pink Lamborghini Urus to Uriel, the floating Rolls-Royce. He of all people should know what it means to be bashed publicly for the personal choice of modifying a vehicle just the way you like it, is what we’re saying.
