FCA Recalls Dodge Challenger, Charger, Chrysler 300 Over Discharged TPMS Sensor Batteries

How long has it been since Chrysler started making the LX platform? The answer is more than 17 years, with this architecture rolling out for the 2006 model year in 2005 in the 300, Magnum, and Charger. The LX-derived LC followed suit for the Challenger in 2008 for model year 2008.
Even though Chrysler has plenty of experience in all things LX and subsequent versions of this platform, the Auburn Hills-based automaker still hasn’t acknowledged that suppliers may hinder the appeal of LX-based vehicles with shoddy components or small production oversights.
Back in June 2022, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recognized a vehicle build issue on certain sedans and coupes featuring the aforementioned platform. Equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system from the factory, these vehicles exhibit a problem with the tire pressure sensors, which is a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 138.
Supplied by Wisconsin-based Huf Baolong Electronics North America Co., the faulty sensor carry part number 68487472AA as per the report below. On July 7th, Fiat Chrysler decided to conduct a recall on affected vehicles built without part inspection. Through October 2022, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit monitored the situation in the field. No fewer than six tire pressure sensors from vehicles that were previously inspected were confirmed to feature discharged batteries, prompting FCA to recall vehicles that were inspected prior to release.
The remedy component bears a similar part number as the suspect tire pressure sensor, yet its battery won’t discharge prematurely according to Fiat Chrysler. A grand total of 44,212 vehicles are called back, of which approximately 5 percent are believed to feature discharged batteries.
The affected population kicks off with 15,718 units of the Challenger, produced for the 2022 model year between January 25th and August 11th in Brampton, Ontario. The Charger is listed with 24,113 units produced for the 2022 model year between January 25th and August 16th. The final entry is the 300, also for the 2022 model year. The 4,381 vehicles listed in the report below carry build dates ranging between January 27th and August 11th.
Back in June 2022, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recognized a vehicle build issue on certain sedans and coupes featuring the aforementioned platform. Equipped with a tire pressure monitoring system from the factory, these vehicles exhibit a problem with the tire pressure sensors, which is a noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 138.
Supplied by Wisconsin-based Huf Baolong Electronics North America Co., the faulty sensor carry part number 68487472AA as per the report below. On July 7th, Fiat Chrysler decided to conduct a recall on affected vehicles built without part inspection. Through October 2022, the third-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit monitored the situation in the field. No fewer than six tire pressure sensors from vehicles that were previously inspected were confirmed to feature discharged batteries, prompting FCA to recall vehicles that were inspected prior to release.
The remedy component bears a similar part number as the suspect tire pressure sensor, yet its battery won’t discharge prematurely according to Fiat Chrysler. A grand total of 44,212 vehicles are called back, of which approximately 5 percent are believed to feature discharged batteries.
The affected population kicks off with 15,718 units of the Challenger, produced for the 2022 model year between January 25th and August 11th in Brampton, Ontario. The Charger is listed with 24,113 units produced for the 2022 model year between January 25th and August 16th. The final entry is the 300, also for the 2022 model year. The 4,381 vehicles listed in the report below carry build dates ranging between January 27th and August 11th.