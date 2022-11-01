Dodge Wants to Bruise Your Finances With New HurriCrate and Hellephant Crate Engines

More on this:

1 Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Gets Painted Red for SEMA, '9' Is the Magic Number

2 Dodge Hellcats Drag M3, Mustang GT, CTS-V and Civic, Beat All, Then Fight Each Other

3 “Dumbo,” a 1,000-HP Hellephant V8-Powered 1968 Dodge Charger, Hits the Auction Block

4 You Can Still Buy a Brand New 1,000-HP Dodge Hellephant Crate Engine

5 426 Hellephant V8-Swapped Ram 1500 TRX, Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Incoming