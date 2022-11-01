Dodge Wants to Bruise Your Finances With New HurriCrate and Hellephant Crate Engines

In addition to the re-painted Charger Daytona SRT Concept sitting under the spotlight, next to other one-off Stellantis creations, Dodge has also announced new HurriCrate and Hellephant crate engines at the 2022 SEMA Show, where they are also displaying them.
As you have probably figured it out, the supercharged Hellphant V8 series is now more powerful, and it includes units made of aluminum and cast iron and fueled by premium gasoline, or E85. The HurriCrate lineup, on the other hand, comprises inline-six mills, and it targets restomods and racers alike.
Sporting the A or C prefix that refers to the material that they are made of, with A standing for aluminum, and C for cast iron, they also have a number that reveals the recommended fuel, with 30 standing for premium fuel, and 170 for E85.
According to the car manufacturer, the A30 Hellephant is good for 1,000 hp (1,014 ps / 746 kW), and the A170 pushes out 1,100 hp (1,116 ps / 821 kW). The C30 brings 900 hp (913 ps / 671 kW) to the party, and the C170 is rated at 1,000 hp (1,014 ps / 746 kW).
Choosing the HurriCrate, which is based on the Hurricane lump, means having to settle for six cylinders, and 420 hp (426 ps / 313 kW) and 468 lb-ft (635 Nm) of torque in the Cat 1 variant. The Cat 3 is punchier, at 550 hp (558 ps / 410 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm). Both of them are turbocharged, and they will be joined by a third version aimed at racers, which will be known as Cat X.
The power numbers for the new Hellephant and HurriCrate engines are still preliminary, and they will be updated soon. Direct Connection, Dodge’s performance parts sub-brand, will release the final specifications, alongside the pricing and availability, in 2023.
