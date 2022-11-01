Forgotten Junkyard Gems: 1969 Dodge Super Bees Found Alongside Two Coronets

The Super Bee continues to be a very desirable model in the world of collectors, and of course, it’s not difficult to figure out why.
Launched in 1968 and based on the Coronet, the Super Bee wasn’t necessarily the kind of model that was supposed to boost Dodge’s market appeal in the long run. It remained in production for just three years, and in many ways, it was meant to be Dodge’s sibling of the Road Runner.
Given it was built with performance in mind, the Super Bee was equipped from the very beginning with more powerful engines as compared to the Coronet. For instance, the 1969 model year was offered with a 383-horsepower engine as standard, while the top choice was a 440 Magnum that wasn’t even available on the Coronet R/T.
Now that we reviewed the basics, here’s something you don’t see too often.
eBay seller ampcoelectricinc says they have a lineup of not one, not two, but four different Dodges, all discovered in what looks to be a junkyard. There are two Super Bees, both produced in 1969, as well as two Coronets, one built in 1969 and another one that rolled off the assembly lines a year later.
Needless to say, they don’t come in the best condition, but the good news is the four Dodges can work together to build one almighty Super Bee. Of course, the project is going to be massive, but hopefully, given three other cars are around for parts, the next buyer wouldn’t spend too much time searching for components to put the Super Bee back together.
The bidding for this impressive lineup is currently underway, with the top offer at the time of writing exceeding $1,000. Worth knowing, however, is that a reserve hasn’t been enabled, so whoever sends the highest offer can then take the cars home and start the restoration project of their life.
