1968 Dodge Coronet R/T Parked for 20 Years Flexes Big-Block Muscle Under the Hood

1968 witnessed the debut of a full redesign for all models that were based on the B-body platform, including the Coronet, with another facelift released only two years later.
The Coronet R/T, however, continued to be offered either as a two-hard hardtop or convertible, with the engine approach originally used on the previous model years sticking around for a little longer until the end of the decade.
In other words, the R/T could be ordered as standard with the famous 440 (7.2-liter) V8 engine, mostly known as Magnum. It was Chrysler’s largest engine at that point, and unsurprisingly, it developed massive power – the official specs point to a rating of 375 horsepower.
However, the Coronet R/T could also be ordered with the 426 Hemi for approximately $900 extra, and of course, the power upgrade was impressive. An R/T fitted with a Hemi developed no more, no less than 425 horsepower.
This Coronet R/T is fitted with the 440 engine, but at this point, there’s only bad news on this front. eBay seller vlasakperformance1 says the V8 no longer starts, and at first glance, it doesn’t turn over either. This could be a sign the engine is already locked up, which wouldn’t necessarily be surprising given the car has been sitting for over two decades.
The condition of the car can easily be observed in the provided photos, and it’s pretty clear it needs a lot of work. The trunk and the floors have already been wrecked by rust, so the typical patching is going to be required as well.
The owner says the car continues to be original, so in theory, bringing it back to factory specs could still be a doable project. The bidding is underway right now, but the top offer, which already exceeds $5,000, can’t unlock the reserve. The BYN price is set to $8,500.
