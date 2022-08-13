'69 SuperBee With Sensational Looks and Matching Numbers Originality Is a Woman's Darling

The imposing-looking 1969 Dodge Coronet Super Bee is still turning heads and drawing attention with its bright green livery and menacing-sounding big block. The SuperBee standard 383 cubic inches (6.3 liters) engine could trace common lineage with the more exclusivist 440ci (7.2 liters) shared with the Plymouth Roadrunner.
Even so, the less appraised Magnum child of Mother Mopar took no shortcuts and made a name for itself. Despite being very prone to corrosion – like a lot of the Detroit-made cars, which would catch rust before their warranty expired – it was a car that gave more than it received.
325 HP and a respectable torque of 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) were enough to raise an eyebrow from its muscle-bound big-name counterparts of the era. And this particular car here had it good in life, given that it was built in California. The lovely sunny LA weather must have cast a good spell over our SuperBee. It is in such excellent condition, four owners into its over-five-decade long life. The photos in the gallery shed a little light on the beautiful life this Dodge had and still enjoys.
A thorough visual inspection finds little to hold against the car, and a great added bonus is the “feel” of the primordial Dodge SuperBee. This feel is kept unscathed once behind the wheel. And one does not simply sit behind the wheel and just take in the feel. The engine is what muscle cars are all about, first and foremost.
Thanks to a successful swapping of some high-performance 440 parts, the power plant in this Dodge growls its performance. Recontoured 440 heads, larger exhaust valves, heavy-duty valve springs, rocker arms, a 440 camshaft, and a new dual-plane intake manifold with a Carter AVS 4-bbl carburetor - all this meant serious business.
The double scoops on the hood with 383 brands on them silently spread the visual impact of the striking-green muscle car. And speaking of visuals, a close inspection of the quarter panels revealed a little secret about this particular Coronet. Click Play to learn what it is all about.
