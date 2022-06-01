This Garage Looks Like It Served as the Home of a 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 for Way Too Long

If you wanted a Coronet back in 1965, the first engine you could order was the 225 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder unit, but of course, this was a good choice only for people who wanted nothing more than a grocery getter.
Dodge, however, offered several more powerful options, starting with the 273 (4.5-liter) V8 and also including the 318 (5.2-liter) and the top 426 (7.0-liter).
The parent company also advertised a Coronet equipped with a 413, but on the other hand, it’s believed that not even a single model ended up rolling off the assembly lines with this engine under the hood.
As the top-of-the-line version, the Coronet 500 was the model that received most of the love. And this 1965 example that was recently discovered in a garage is struggling to prove why.
Born with a 318 under the hood, this Coronet is as mysterious as it gets, as eBay seller karlpeoples doesn’t provide too many specifics on the garage where it’s likely been sleeping for a very long time. Based on the provided photos, the storage conditions haven’t necessarily been the worst, though the Coronet still requires some work.
The owner, however, promises only little rust has made its way to the car, but on the other hand, the images clearly show that a full repaint is going to be needed anyway.
If you checked out the engine bay in the pics, there’s no need to panic. The original engine and transmission are both still around, though they’re no longer running. It’s not clear if the V8 unit is locked up or not, but you can reach out to the seller for additional info.
One of the biggest roadblocks to the return of this Coronet to the road is the asking price. The auction starts at $3,500, but a reserve is also in place, so the seller most likely hopes to make a lot more money out of this project.
