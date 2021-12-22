This 1957 Dodge Coronet Is Selling for Beer Money with Mysterious Everything

The fourth-generation Dodge Coronet got to see the daylight in 1957 and remained in production for just two years before the carmaker rolled out another massive redesign.
This new generation was offered with a choice of three different engines, starting with an economical 230 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder unit. Next in line was the 325 (5.3-liter) V8, also known as Red Ram, while the top-of-the-range unit was the 354 (5.8-liter) FirePower V8.
As you can easily tell by just browsing the photos in our gallery, the engine under the hood of this Coronet isn’t such a critical tidbit right now, as the car comes in a rather rough condition that requires a lot of work to restore.
eBay seller hardrider77 isn’t providing too many details about this Coronet, so it’s pretty hard to figure out anything except for what we can clearly see in the photos.
The current shape of this Dodge isn’t the best, that’s for sure, and the rusty body is an indication the vehicle has most likely been sitting for a very long time. The engine under the hood doesn’t look good either, and we wouldn’t necessarily be surprised if it’s locked up from sitting.
Saving the interior will be a challenge, there’s no doubt about it, and certain parts, such as the seats, look like they’d have to be replaced completely.
Unfortunately, the eBay listing published earlier this week doesn’t include too many details about this Coronet, so whoever plans to buy it would better go check it out live in Arizona.
In the meantime, however, the auction is getting close to its final hours, and right now, there’s a good chance the car would end up selling for less than the price of a new iPhone. The top bid is close to $800, and given there’s no reserve in place, whoever sends the top offer can take this Dodge home.
