Rare 1970 Dodge Coronet Looks Like a Junkyard King, Mysterious Everything

Dodge produced close to 115,000 Coronets back in 1970, and this represented a significant decline from 195,000 units a year before.
However, the drop got even worse a year later, as the Coronet output included just a little over 77,000 units in 1972.
The decline, however, didn’t necessarily mean the Coronet was losing its cool factor. Not at all, and some of the rarest models launched in 1970 continue to sell for big bucks these days.
Someone on eBay says they have a very rare Coronet, though, on the other hand, they provide no evidence in this regard, other than the VIN code.
A little bit of detective work seems to suggest this is indeed a rather rare Coronet. The VIN decodes to a 1970 Dodge Coronet R/T that was fitted from the factory with a 440 4-barrel unit. Some rough estimates indicate the production of the Coronet hardtop with a 440 Magnum under the hood and a manual transmission included just approximately 400 units, and it looks like this one right here is one of them.
For what it’s worth, the convertible was even rarer, as it’s believed only 16 such Coronets ended up seeing the daylight with the aforementioned powertrain.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out this Coronet doesn’t come in its best shape. In fact, its overall condition looks quite challenging, but given it’s such a rare model, bringing it back to the road is totally worth it.
The vehicle has most likely been abandoned under the clear sky for quite some time, so it goes without saying the rust could be quite an issue. Obviously, expect a lot of metalwork to be required, but anyone interested in buying the car should just go check it out in person.
eBay seller harley45308 hopes the car would sell for a small fortune, as they configured a Buy It Now value of no less than $25,000. The top bid at the time of writing is $5,000, but the reserve is obviously yet to be unlocked.
