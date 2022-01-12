Mystery 1969 Dodge Coronet R/T Found Abandoned in West Texas Field

If you want to get technical, a field find is different than a barn find for obvious reasons. When you find an old car just collecting dust in a barn, odds are it’s in better shape than something you’d find out in the open, exposed to all the elements. Thankfully, the climate in West Texas is rather dry.
That’s where this abandoned 1969 Dodge Coronet R/T hails from – Midland, Texas. The car is currently getting auctioned off through eBay by a private seller, who made it clear this is a non-working vehicle and should only be purchased by somebody willing to take it on as a project.
Let’s run through everything there is to like about this car. First, the fact that it’s a 1969 R/T model is definitely a plus. If this Coronet still had a powertrain, it would have been the iconic 440 ci V8 unit, which originally came with 375 hp and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque. This used to be a proper muscle car, before it was abandoned.
All that’s left now is a shell, missing all its windows, as well as the interior (including the dashboard and instruments), but the seller says you can still find the original metal data plate under the hood, even though the VIN plate is gone.
Another thing we like is the fact that it still has its original side scoops, but also the original Y2 Yellow paint, although to be fair, it clearly needs to be reconditioned. This car’s next owner could either restore it to its original condition or turn it into a restomod, which still means it’s going to look “good as new”, only better, in various ways.
With 2 days left to bid, the highest amount entered is $2,825. Once you bid, make sure to factor in the cost of the trailer/transport, as the car obviously cannot be moved under its own power.
