Fiat's Entire Lineup Becomes (RED), It Might Not Be What You Were Thinking Of

Fiat has announced it expanded its partnership with RED, and this has resulted in a lineup that is all-red if you know what we mean. While it may not be the best choice for a pace car in the bull run in Pamplona, they do look nice in the new RED version.
All (RED) models from FIAT come with a cabin air filter that is treated with a biocide substance that is claimed to have a highly effective action against bacteria. The steering wheel and their seats have also been treated with a biocide that is highly effective against bacteria and viruses, Fiat notes.
Moreover, customers will also get a Welcome Kit, which will include a specially-designed dispenser and a specific key cover. Contrary to what you might see in the photo gallery and in the photo at the top of the article, not all (RED) edition Fiat models will be red.
For example, the Tipo (RED) can be had in Gelato White, Colosseo Grey, and Cinema Black, but with red caps for its rearview mirrors. Availability depends on each model, so be sure to ask the dealer when ordering one.
While the Fiat 500X was already available in a RED trim, it has been joined by the Panda and the Tipo. The latter can be had even in the Tipo Cross Station Wagon configuration. In the case of the 500, getting one will also bring a new specification, the "Sanitizing Glove Box," and that is not a pun.
As Fiat explains, the new tech involved fitting a UV-C lamp inside the glove box to help sanitize the surface of the items exposed to it. That includes smartphones, keys, as well as other everyday objects that fit in the glove box.
It takes three minutes to do its job, and it will beep when the three-minute irradiation cycle is complete. The UV-C lamp is claimed to kill over 99% of viruses and bacteria on the exposed surface of objects after just one second and from two centimeters away.
The 2022 Fiat 500 lineup comes with a revamped front to include the new “500” logo, as well as the “FIAT” lettering and a new rear logo.
RED was founded back in 2006 by Bobby Shriver and Bono to combat the AIDS pandemic. Companies helped the organization by offering (RED) products and services. Currently, the organization is also helping in the fight against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
With each sale, funds go to the Global Fund, which has raised nearly $700 million to date. The organization has helped more than 220 million people.
As (RED) explains, the money they raise with their partners goes directly to strengthening healthcare systems, as well as assisting life-saving programs in the communities that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.
