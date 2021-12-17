1969 Dodge Coronet R/T 440 Is Pure, Unadulterated Classic American Muscle

Looking back at the fifth-generation Coronet, it’s easy to see why it became the most iconic iteration of this nameplate. It was built during America’s peak muscle car era, and the two generations that followed didn’t even feature two-door versions, except for the 1975 hardtop model, which isn’t going to win you any style points at a car meet.
To us, the fifth-gen Coronet coupe is pure American Muscle. It was sold alongside the Charger, which to be fair did end up being the more popular car, a proper challenger (pun intended) for the Mustangs and GTOs of the world.
Anyway, if you’re a fan of the Coronet, then you’ll probably appreciate the one we just found on Bring a Trailer, with the auctioning process already underway. It is a 1969 R/T 440 model, reportedly refurbished in 2018.
Visually, it comes with a Bright Red exterior, a black vinyl roof, R/T graphics, an Air Grabber hood, quad headlights, rear quarter panel scoops, a dual exhaust system, chrome bumpers and chrome 15-inch Rallye wheels, wrapped in BFGoodrich Silvertown Radial tires. It looks pretty darn good.
Now, the interior is clean too, with black vinyl front bucket seats and rear bench, woodgrain accents on the door panels and dashboard, a push-button AM radio, heater, embroidered floor mats and a floor-mounted shifter with a wooden knob.
Power comes from a replacement 440ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, working alongside a four-speed manual gearbox and dual exhaust system. The factory rating for this V8 was 375 hp and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque, which was pretty good for a late 60s car. In fact, if this Coronet is still sending anything close to those numbers to the rear wheels, it should prove entertaining to drive even by 2021 standards.
We should note that while the odometer shows 23,000 miles (37,000 km) for that replacement V8, the total mileage of the car is said to be unknown.
