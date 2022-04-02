All-Original 1967 Dodge Coronet 440 Spent 40 Years in Storage, Good V8 News

1967 Coronet projects aren’t necessarily impossible to find these days, but given it’s a 55-year-old model we’re talking about here, the overall condition plays a key role in their chances to get back on the road.
The ’67 Coronet that we have here, for instance, appears to tick many of the boxes for a restoration candidate despite spending no more, no less than 40 years in storage.
That’s right, this Dodge was last on the road in 1982, so it goes without saying it doesn’t necessarily exhibit a mint condition. But the photos shared online by eBay seller autop don’t seem to suggest a rough shape, therefore getting the car one step closer to a full overhaul.
Born as a Coronet 440 (this doesn’t indicate the engine displacement, as the 440 was the moniker Dodge used for the mid-range Coronet), this convertible continues to be entirely original. The paint you see on the body is still the original finish that came with the car, and the seller promises the Dodge hasn’t been molested in any way throughout its life.
On the other hand, we’re being told the 318 (5.2-liter) V8 that was fitted by Dodge has already been rebuilt some 15 years ago, with the photos included in the listing revealing it’s no longer in the car. This isn’t necessarily a problem, as this way we can also inspect the engine bay, and in theory, the 318 should be working just right.
The seller claims the Coronet continues to be some 99 percent complete, with the buyer getting lots of extra parts in the trunk of the car.
The 3-on-3 Coronet isn’t selling for cheap, but on the other hand, the Internet is the one to decide its value. The bidding is underway as we speak, with the top bid already exceeding $5,600. A reserve, however, has also been enabled, and those who want the car without a fight need to pay $15,000 for it.
