1970 Dodge Coronet R/T N96 Is a Rare Classic Begging for Restoration

For those uninitiated, the N96 code on a Dodge or Plymouth may not say much. For connoisseurs, it’s something that gets the blood pumping, especially when coming across an unrestored classic.
In just a few words, N96 pretty much came down to a cold-air induction system that was offered by Dodge and Plymouth on a series of models like the Coronet, the Super Bee, and the GTX. Its purpose was pretty obvious, and as a result, Dodge only offered the option with a limited number of big engines.
For example, whenever a customer ordered a Hemi engine, the N96 was standard equipment. On the Coronet R/T, it was only available with 383 or 440 units.
Enter this 1970 Dodge Coronet R/T 440.
Fitted with the said N96 option from the factory, this Coronet continues to feature the original and matching-numbers engine and transmission, as well as the rest of the R/T goodies that were installed by Dodge.
As you can tell from the pictures, this is nothing more than a project, so the only option right now is full restoration. Truth be told, despite the highly desirable N96 option, the Coronet looks to be a very challenging project, especially because of the rust that has already produced serious damage in some parts of the car.
The trunk, for instance, exhibits a few holes, but on the other hand, there’s nothing that a full restoration wouldn’t be able to deal with.
At first glance, there’s absolutely no doubt that this Coronet R/T deserves to get back on the road, not only because of the N96 option but also thanks to the original engine and its current rather solid condition.
Unsurprisingly, quite a lot of people out there are trying to get their hands on the car, so the auction started by seller hemichallenger426 has already received 30 bids. The top bid exceeds $17,000, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
