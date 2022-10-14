Mysterious 1970 Dodge Coronet Looks Like a Junkyard King Ready for Glory

Still part of the fifth-generation series, the 1970 Coronet was based on the major redesign that was released by Dodge in 1968, though minor touches were introduced this year as well.
While the R/T and the Super Bee continued to be the main stars of the show, the Coronet itself was considered a more convenient way to get a taste of the more expensive siblings without losing the typical approach that would make sense on a daily driver.
However, 1970 brought a major decline in terms of sales, as even the Super Bee failed to convince buyers to give it a chance. For instance, the official numbers show that only four Super Bee convertibles ended up seeing daylight this year.
The model that was published on eBay by seller taxidermybytravis looks to be a standard Coronet, though as you’ll discover in a minute, the car is currently as mysterious as it gets.
The owner hasn’t shared any information on the car, so we’ll have to decrypt the VIN code to figure out what this Coronet is all about. And at first glance, there’s a lot you’re going to get if you buy the project, as this Coronet was born with a 383 (6.2-liter) in charge of putting the wheels in motion – the engine is no longer under the hood, as it looks like it has been removed, possible as the owner wanted to rebuild it.
The entire car seems to be a work in progress, but what you need to know is that the metal comes in a rather rough shape. There are huge holes in the trunk, and a new pan would almost certainly be required.
Some parts also appear to be missing, so the best way to go if this Coronet looks intriguing to you is to go check it out in person.
The biggest roadblock appears to be the price, as this Coronet wouldn’t leave its current home unless someone is willing to pay at least $6,500.
