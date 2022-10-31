Diddy Wins Halloween With Joker Costume, Uses Emergency Vehicles as Props

Diddy should already receive his crown for the best Halloween costume because he got completely lost in his Joker costume, terrorizing his fellow artists on the street and using emergency vehicles as his props.
Sean “Diddy” Combs never does things halfway as he’s always invested in everything he does. Now he went all in for this Spooky Season with the best rendition of Heath Ledger’s Joker costume. The famous rapper truly embodied the Joker, also known as the Clown Prince of Crime's buoyant personality, cackling and scaring his fellow artists, including Kim Kardashian and Tyler The Creator.
But an unofficial part of his costume, besides an actual flamethrower similar to the one used in the DC Comics movies, were a few emergency vehicles.
On his Instagram account, Diddy posed hanging outside the window in the backseat of a police car or hanging on an ambulance. The 2008 The Dark Knight movie used several 1990s Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptors. Diddy didn’t seem to find one of those, so instead, he posed with a Dodge Charger Pursuit. "It's not about the money," Diddy captioned part of the photos from his Halloween night of fun. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"
Diddy is hardly the first one to use emergency vehicles to get attention on the ‘Gram. A few months back, after Kodak Black ran out of cars to match with, he decided to go one step further with an AMR ambulance.
But in the background of one of the videos posted, we can see that Diddy might’ve used a “normal” model, too. As he introduced his costume with the best Joker impersonation, he wrote: “Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha.” Behind him, we could see a black Cadillac Escalade that he could’ve used as his getaway vehicle ride. But one thing is for sure, no one deserves the crown for this year’s Best Costume more than Diddy.
But an unofficial part of his costume, besides an actual flamethrower similar to the one used in the DC Comics movies, were a few emergency vehicles.
On his Instagram account, Diddy posed hanging outside the window in the backseat of a police car or hanging on an ambulance. The 2008 The Dark Knight movie used several 1990s Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptors. Diddy didn’t seem to find one of those, so instead, he posed with a Dodge Charger Pursuit. "It's not about the money," Diddy captioned part of the photos from his Halloween night of fun. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"
Diddy is hardly the first one to use emergency vehicles to get attention on the ‘Gram. A few months back, after Kodak Black ran out of cars to match with, he decided to go one step further with an AMR ambulance.
But in the background of one of the videos posted, we can see that Diddy might’ve used a “normal” model, too. As he introduced his costume with the best Joker impersonation, he wrote: “Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha.” Behind him, we could see a black Cadillac Escalade that he could’ve used as his getaway vehicle ride. But one thing is for sure, no one deserves the crown for this year’s Best Costume more than Diddy.