Vanessa Hudgens Shows Love for Classics Again, Wants a 1974 VW Beetle With Trailer

You might not know this, but Vanessa Hudgens has a true passion for classic vehicles and has now found another one she’d want, a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle with a gooseneck trailer.
After an Instagram page called “Factsdailyy” shared an ad for a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle with its own gooseneck trailer, Vanessa Hudgens fell in love with it. She commented on the official post: “Ummm,” with several heart-eyed emojis.
She also added it to her Instagram Stories, adding the comment: “So my question is, how do I find one for myself?”
The Volkswagen Beetle, nor its trailer, are in production any longer, but it doesn’t make them less cool. Although the vehicle and its trailer became famous in 1974, the ad for the fifth-wheel Gooseneck trailer resurfaces every now and then and goes viral, because, let’s face it, it’s awesome.
This fifth-wheel camper came with its full bathroom, kitchen, closet space, and enough room to sleep up to four adults. And it even has the capacity to turn to 360-degrees. One can understand why Vanessa Hudgens might want one for herself.
The video shared by the Instagram account was a segment from Car and Track. Behind the wheel of the VW Beetle was the inventor of the one-of-a-kind trailer, Joe Bostian.
Vanessa’s car collection includes some classics, but also modern vehicles. Her “dream car” is a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and she owns it. Besides this one, in her collection, there’s also a Mercedes Benz E-350, an Audi S7, an Audi S5 convertible, a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder, and a Tesla Model S. In 2020, she was seen behind the wheel a Ferrari 488 Spider, which she might own as well.
While on a holiday with her friends, she also went for a classic rental: a Studebaker Silver Hawk. Which, incidentally, looked very well on her social media.
