Vanessa Hudgens Shows Love for Classics Again, Wants a 1974 VW Beetle With Trailer

After an Instagram page called “ Factsdailyy ” shared an ad for a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle with its own gooseneck trailer, Vanessa Hudgens fell in love with it. She commented on the official post: “Ummm,” with several heart-eyed emojis.She also added it to her Instagram Stories, adding the comment: “So my question is, how do I find one for myself?”The Volkswagen Beetle, nor its trailer , are in production any longer, but it doesn’t make them less cool. Although the vehicle and its trailer became famous in 1974, the ad for the fifth-wheel Gooseneck trailer resurfaces every now and then and goes viral, because, let’s face it, it’s awesome.This fifth-wheel camper came with its full bathroom, kitchen, closet space, and enough room to sleep up to four adults. And it even has the capacity to turn to 360-degrees. One can understand why Vanessa Hudgens might want one for herself.The video shared by the Instagram account was a segment from Car and Track. Behind the wheel of the VW Beetle was the inventor of the one-of-a-kind trailer, Joe Bostian.Vanessa’s car collection includes some classics, but also modern vehicles. Her “dream car” is a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and she owns it. Besides this one, in her collection, there’s also a Mercedes Benz E-350, an Audi S7, an Audi S5 convertible, a Lamborghini Huracán Spyder, and a Tesla Model S. In 2020, she was seen behind the wheel a Ferrari 488 Spider, which she might own as well.While on a holiday with her friends, she also went for a classic rental: a Studebaker Silver Hawk. Which, incidentally, looked very well on her social media.