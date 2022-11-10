Wednesday Addams Just Got a Brand New Caddy Hearse From West Coast Customs

Come November 23, there’s a new show premiering on Netflix, and it will bring back a beloved and very quirky family many of us grew up with: the Addams Family. To celebrate the premiere of the show, West Coast Customs built a Wednesday-inspired hearse.
That show is called Wednesday and is described by Netflix as a coming-of-age horror comedy of the titular character, with plenty of elements characteristic of a mystery / detective story. Instead of focusing on the dynamics and the adventures of the entire Addams Family, like the original series did, this new show will focus on Wednesday and her experience at the Nevermore boarding school, while she’s trying to adapt to a new life and learn to master her emerging psychic ability.
Some hours ago, world famous-custom shop West Coast Customs revealed that they had completed work on a Wednesday-inspired hearse. As photos in the gallery also show, it’s a “tricked out 1950 Cadillac Hearse with bat wing shaped side view mirrors, web shaped window coverings, and more goodies” that are yet to be revealed.
What WCC does say is that the specially-designed hearse will be made available for rent in Los Angeles, on the Turo car-sharing marketplace. In case you really want to make a memorable first impression, it’s best to make a mental note of checking in with them.
Jokes aside, the hearse is also being used as some sort of promotional vehicle, though it doesn’t look like it’s the same hearse featured in the series – a glimpse of which is available in the trailer below, wearing the ADD4M5 vanity plate. The Hollywood Reporter is live at the special Wednesday pre-premiere WednesGay event, featuring Hollywood’s best drag queens, and the hearse just pulled up.
Not that the Wednesday show needs any more hyping up than the incredible trailer below (and the seemingly amazing work of actors Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie and the original Wednesday star Christina Ricci), but this elegant yet macabre hearse is one way to get attention.
Some hours ago, world famous-custom shop West Coast Customs revealed that they had completed work on a Wednesday-inspired hearse. As photos in the gallery also show, it’s a “tricked out 1950 Cadillac Hearse with bat wing shaped side view mirrors, web shaped window coverings, and more goodies” that are yet to be revealed.
What WCC does say is that the specially-designed hearse will be made available for rent in Los Angeles, on the Turo car-sharing marketplace. In case you really want to make a memorable first impression, it’s best to make a mental note of checking in with them.
Jokes aside, the hearse is also being used as some sort of promotional vehicle, though it doesn’t look like it’s the same hearse featured in the series – a glimpse of which is available in the trailer below, wearing the ADD4M5 vanity plate. The Hollywood Reporter is live at the special Wednesday pre-premiere WednesGay event, featuring Hollywood’s best drag queens, and the hearse just pulled up.
Not that the Wednesday show needs any more hyping up than the incredible trailer below (and the seemingly amazing work of actors Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie and the original Wednesday star Christina Ricci), but this elegant yet macabre hearse is one way to get attention.
#Wednesday brought her hearse out for the occasion pic.twitter.com/qguPeS3J2p— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 10, 2022