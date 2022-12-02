Michael Bay may have stepped away from the Transformers franchise, but that’s not to say that Paramount Pictures is too. Or that we should, if the first trailer for the next installment is any indication.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the name of that next installment, and June 9, 2023 is the date you should mark in your calendars, for the wide theatrical release. This time with director Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) at the helm and a fresh batch of talent, Rise of the Beasts will kick off the summer blockbuster season. And it will do so in typical Bayhem fashion, the trailer promises.
Not that storytelling was ever essential to any of the Transformers movies, but Rise of the Beasts will feature a new pair of humans who accidentally find themselves in the crossfire in the never-ending war between Autobots and Decepticons. They are Noah and Elena, played by Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, but we can probably agree that they could be anyone, played by whoever: this is a film about Transformers, and this is exactly what we’ll get.
Optimus Prime and Bumblebee and the rest of the Transformers are still fighting back against the Decepticons, but are now joined by a new type of transforming robots known as Maximals from the Transformers: Beast Wars TV series. They are robots that transform into cars but also into organic lifeforms, so we get the gorilla robot Optimus Primal, robot fire-spitting falcon Airazor, and Cheetor and Rhinox, whose names are self-explanatory.
There’s also a new 964-generation Porsche 911 Transfomer that seems to take Bumblebee’s lead from the previous films, with the awesome ability to project holograms of itself, which comes very handy when it’s being chased by the police.
“Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on an action-packed, globetrotting adventure as the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth,” Paramount Pictures says in the official synopsis. “Noah, a sharp young guy from Brooklyn, and Elena, an ambitious, talented artifact researcher, are swept up in the conflict as Optimus Prime and the Autobots face a terrifying new nemesis bent on their destruction named Scourge.”
A quick look at the IMDB page shows that the talent doing voice-work is an impressive bunch: Ron Pearlman, Peter Dinklage as the bad guy, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, and John DiMaggio. Not that there will be much room for them to impress with their acting, or that it’d matter. Rise of the Beasts promises the same kind of high-octane action as previous installments and awesome GCI transforming cars, with little room for any actual storytelling. We’re here for it.
