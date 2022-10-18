1958 Plymouth Fury Looks Like a Barn Find, It's Actually a Tribute to "Christine"

The Plymouth Fury is now one of the most iconic Mopars ever built and it owes much of its fame to John Carpenter's 1983 supernatural horror film "Christine." Yes, the late 1950s Fury is a gorgeous car, but many agree that it wouldn't have become a legendary classic on its own.
As a result, many 1958 Plymouths have been transformed into replicas of the movie car, a process that involves a red paint job and tinted windows for the most part. And needless to say, Furys from that era look tremendous in this hue. But while most enthusiasts go for the fully restored look, one owner used the unrestored version of the movie car as inspiration.
Yes, while we remember "Christine" as the pristine-looking 1958 Plymouth that has a mind of its own, the car was originally showcased as a junked-out classic in the movie. Rusty, dented, and with the red paint faded out, "Christine" sat in a yard before Arnie bought it for $250.
There's no word if the owner of this Fury bought it for a similar amount of cash but the 1958 coupe sure looks like it spent quite a few years in a barn. It's not quite as rusty as "Christine" was, but the owner did put some dents in the new chrome trim he purchased to complete the car.
And before you argue that it's not an accurate reproduction of the junked-out "Christine," keep in mind that this Mopar still runs and drives and the owner parades it at cars and coffee events in his area. And the old V8 engine, most likely a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter), sounds quite fetching.
All told, it's an interesting take on the famous horror movie car because it's an unrestored version in a sea of pristine-looking replicas. It's also a cool way to save a Fury that spent way too much time off the road, so here's to hoping that more barn finds take this route as a second chance.
What do you think? Is this a proper tribute to "Christine" or should the owner restore the car and give it a fresh coat of red paint?
