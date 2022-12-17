This Is Your Chance To Get the King of Quirky Microcars, a Restored 1957 BMW Isetta 300

Throughout history, we’ve been blessed with some amazingly weird and quirky cars. Today we are going to take a look at one of the heavyweights of this category.
Surprisingly enough, this piece of automotive history that is available for purchase was made by BMW. Well, sort of. They did not come up with the design, but they were among the manufacturers that produced this marvel of automotive engineering that is the Isetta.
This specific BMW Isetta is up for sale via Mecum Auctions and comes draped in the stylish and classic BMW blue and white color scheme. It has been comprehensively restored, boasting a fresh-looking blue leather interior, and is ready to turn heads in all of its weird awesomeness.
This microcar that rivaled the Messerschmitt KR175 and KR200 in its glory days is powered by a peppy 298cc, single-cylinder engine hidden beneath an engine cover that has its own separate key. Why such security measures were implemented for an engine with the power output of a blender (13 hp/13.2 ps), only BMW can answer.
In contrast to the highly secure engine, the fuel filler cap is fully exposed and can be undone by any stranger who passes by a parked Isetta on the street. Albeit, with a tank able to hold only 5 gallons (19-liters), it would not be that big of a loss if someone siphoned it.
The quirkiness continues inside the car as well, with almost everything the driver regularly uses not being placed where one would expect it. The gear shifter, for example, (oh yes, it’s a 4-speed manual) is placed to the left side along with the parking brake, despite the car being left-hand-drive.
Continuing the misplacing trend, the turn signal lever is on the right side of the steering column, which itself is mounted onto the single door of this car. Still, this is a smaller sin considering it’s a turn signal level in a BMW, and we all know they rarely get used.
Going on to the last quirky detail of this car, it boasts an independent front suspension, with leading links, coil springs, and shock absorbers. Quarter-elliptic leaf springs and telescopic shock absorbers can be found in the back, making this car surprisingly well-endowed for the segment it occupies.
Regardless of its issues or practicality, this car surely makes for a great conversation starter. It would be a great addition to the collection of any petrol head with an interest in the history of the automobile and we’re curious to see what it will fetch at auction.
