Amazing 1956 GMC Blue Chip 350 Looks Ready for a Cars Shooting, Still a Proper Workhorse

This heavy-duty GMC truck from the 1950s has kept the magic going for over 65 years and is now as good as ever. Not just a looker but also very competent at hauling and pulling heavy stuff, thanks to its impressive configuration.
When I first looked at this amazing truck selling on Bring a Trailer, I instantly thought of the Cars movies and Mater in particular. Although not entirely accurate, it wasn’t just me, as other people expressed similar thoughts in the comment section at Bring a Trailer. Mater depicted a 1955-57 Chevrolet Task Force tow truck, almost identical to the GMC Blue Chip from the era, which featured GMC’s own engines.
This Blue Chip truck selling on Bring a Trailer comes with a GMC 302-ci (4.9-liter) straight-six engine. Derived from a military powerplant, the 302 was quite powerful for a six-cylinder engine in the fifties, at 140 horsepower. Built with a heavy cast block, it has a reputation for being able to take quite a bit of abuse, the perfect engine for a heavy-duty truck.
Combined with an auxiliary Brownie transmission, the truck is a real hauling beast. The seller mentions four forward speeds and two reverse speeds, but considering the overdrive unit, there might be more speeds to play with. The previous owner replaced the bed with a diamond-plate Hillsboro Industries flatbed equipped with a headache rack, a receiver hitch, and a side-mounted toolbox.
The truck was purchased new by the Sonora County Forestry Service in California to be used for firefighting purposes, and it was refurbished under previous ownership. The cab is finished in blue, and the doors wear Richfield Oil Corporation decals. These go well with the yellow accents on the front and the wheels. Stopping power is provided by drum brakes on all corners, and the seller mentions that they replaced the primary brake cylinder and brake lines in preparation for the sale.
Everything is in working order, and we imagine the truck can serve its intended purpose with pride for many years. If Mater is on your mind, check out the auction on Bring a Trailer and help the poor tow truck find a new home. Four bidders were trying to win the Blue Chip at the time of writing, with the most generous offer at $7,000.
